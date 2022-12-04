Third match between these two national teams at the World Cup: the Asian team has never found the goal in the previous two

Surprising Japan, capable of qualifying for the round of 16 despite a group with Spain and Germany, won’t stop dreaming. After winning against the two big European teams (2-1 in both cases), the Asian team is also looking for a feat against Croatia, who eliminated Belgium in the last group match. The appointment is for Monday at 4pm.

The performance in the round of 16 — The history of the two teams in the round of 16 of the World Cup is not on Japan’s side. In fact, if on the one hand the Japanese have lost three times out of three at this point in the competition (in 2002 with Tunisia, in 2010 with Paraguay and in 2018 with Belgium), on the other Croatia has always won, in 1998 with Romania and in 2018 with Denmark, but on penalties. Furthermore, Japan have never found the net in their two previous matches against the Slavs at the World Cup: 0-1 in 1998 and 0-0 in 2006, both in the group stage. See also Giro d'Italia 2022: classifications, after stage 11

Prediction: X2 + Multigol 1-3 — The past says all roads lead to Croatia, but beware of this Japan. Team capable of beating Spain and Germany with ball possession of 17.7% and 26.1% respectively. It won’t be easy for Zlatko Dalic’s team to score, also because in two games out of three in the group stage (against Morocco and Belgium) they have failed to score. For this reason, one can think of a X2 (draw in the 90′ ​​or victory for Croatia) with few goals, a 1-3 Multigol: the combo is given at 1.79 by Better, 1.75 by Sisal and Novibet.

Quotes — Croatia is given as a favorite by bookmakers, even if not by an excessively large margin: the odds for the success of Brozovic and his companions are 2.15 for StarCasinò Bet, 2.11 for NetBet, 2.10 for Sisal. While Japan’s victory is given at 4.00 by 888Sport and Bet365, but also at 3.75 by Sisal and Novibet. The X sign is instead offered at 3.29 by NetBet, 3.25 by Sisal and Betfair. See also Video Nba Finals highlights: Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics, game 5 104-94- Video Gazzetta.it

December 4th – 4.05pm

