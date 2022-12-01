The PSV striker could become the first Dutchman to score in his first four World Cup appearances: Vieri was the last European to do so in ’98

Holland-United States is the first round of 16 of the World Cup: on Saturday at 4 pm Italian time. Van Gaal’s team finished group A on top with seven points, second place for the USA in group B behind England still on five.

Prediction: 1 + Under 2.5 — Berhalter’s team has scored two goals so far, Gakpo and his companions have not been without goals for over a year. They are the favorites to go through. The sign 1 combined with the Under 2.5 can be a chance: it is worth 3.80 according to Better, 3.75 for Bet365 and Betfair.

The Oranjes are not wrong — The Netherlands confirm their good momentum: they are unbeaten in all 10 World Cup games under van Gaal (W7, D3) and have kept five clean sheets in their last six games. In practice, the Oranje are never wrong: always in the quarter-finals in four of their last five participations in the competition. The national team only failed in 2006 by losing to Portugal. Opposite situation for the United States: knockout three times out of four in the round of 16, qualified only in 2002 after the success with Mexico. Always defeated against European teams (3 out of 3).

A few numbers — All five of the Netherlands’ meetings with the United States have been in friendly matches: Oranje won the first four between 1998 and 2010, while the United States bested their opponents in the most recent in 2015. Van Gaal’s team they are unbeaten in 19 World Cup matches against non-European national teams (W13, D6). Added to this figure is that the United States have not won any of their last 11 World Cup matches against European teams (D6, L5).

Quotes — According to the bookmakers, Holland is clearly favored: the mark 1 is proposed at odds of 2 by Starcasinò Bet, 1.95 according to Better and Bet365. The possible success of the USA is rated 4.40 by 888Sport, 4.35 according to Better and 4.21 on Netbet. While the X is offered 3.34 by Netbet, 3.30 by Novibet and Betfair. Attention to the 1 matched with the No Goal, in line with the forecast, quoted 3 by Bet365 and 2.80 on Starcasinò Bet. The No Goal is rated 1.75 by 888Sport and Betfair, 1.70 by Bet365. The Under 2.5 also did well, set at 1.64 by 888Sport, 1.57 by Better and Betfair. In case the United States score, the first goal of the match scored by the Oranje is offered 1.62 by Betfair and 1.57 according to Bet365.

The markers — Gakpo has led the Netherlands 1-0 in all three group stage matches: the last player to score the first goal of the match in four different games at the World Cup was David Villa for Spain in 2010, while the only Dutchman to succeed was Johan Neeskens in 1974. The scorer at any moment of the match is proposed at odds of 3 by the bookies. The PSV striker could also become the first Dutchman to score in each of his first four World Cup appearances: Christian Vieri was the last European to do so in 1998.

Among Behalter’s men, Pulisic is the one in the best form: the Chelsea winger has been involved in six goals in his last nine appearances for the national team (4 goals, 2 assists), participating so far in both goals scored in Qatar by the USA (1 goal, 1 assist). More generally, he has scored at least twice as many goals (22) as any other current teammate. A center from him against Oranje is rated 5.10.

