Australia stunts with eighth finals at World Cup against Denmark
Australia can prepare for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Qatar. The team of national coach Graham Arnold and his assistant René Meulensteen recorded a great victory over Denmark, the semi-finalist of last year’s European Championship, and reached the knockout phase for the first time since 2006 thanks to a goal from Mathew Leckie: 1-0.
