World Cup Football Podcast | “Too much fun has been created around penalties at Orange”

Morocco stunts again at the World Cup and is in the semi-finals. France is the opponent in this. The AD World Cup Football Podcast is about the success of Morocco, Ronaldo’s ‘last dance’, the fun fair around penalty kicks at Orange and the lessons for Ronald Koeman. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Maarten Wijffels and Mikos Gouka.