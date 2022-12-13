France and Morocco face each other for the 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, December 14th. Morocco’s victorious campaign has been a highlight of the tournament, becoming the first African team and the first team from an Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Our space, however, is not for football, it is for international politics. And when so much is said about a hypothetical World War III, it’s interesting to look at when World War I almost started in a crisis in Morocco.

The World Cup obviously generates a lot of memes and jokes on the internet. In the Moroccan case, for example, connections were made with the fact that the country’s history is linked to the two countries it recently eliminated in the tournament, Spain and Portugal. In the Spanish case, Spain still has enclaves in North Africa, Ceuta and Melilla, which are claimed in a policy of “territorial integrity” by Morocco. Other Moroccan territories were part of the Spanish colonial empire between 1884 and 1956.

The aforementioned Ceuta was even conquered by Portugal in 1415, at the beginning of the Portuguese overseas expansion. Portuguese “Sebastianism” was born in Morocco, after the disappearance of the monarch Sebastião in the battle of Alcácer-Quibir, in 1578, which started a succession crisis on the Portuguese throne. We can pick up several other references, such as the Muslim conquest of the Iberian peninsula or the subsequent Reconquista. The fact is that the Moroccan campaign is successful on social networks.

crises in morocco

Spain was not the only European imperialist power to dominate Morocco, however. France, precisely the next opponent, also controlled several parts of Moroccan territory, in condominium with Spain, from 1912. This process of Moroccan submission to European imperial designs in Africa was not peaceful, but the result of two diplomatic crises with the German Empire, at the time France’s main rival, which almost triggered a war.

The First Crisis in Morocco is the Tangier Crisis, in 1905. The previous year, France and the United Kingdom signed the Entente Cordial, the first British alliance with a European continental power in almost a hundred years. More than that, it ended centuries of rivalry, both declared and potential, between the French and the British. The purpose of the alliance was clear, to provide mutual guarantees against an eventual German attack against one of the two countries.

It is impossible to define or summarize the relations between France and Germany in this period in one column. The essential thing is to remember that the defeat of France was the essential step towards the unification of the German Empire, in 1871. A humiliating defeat. Not only did the French lose territories, the famous Alsace-Lorraine, but they also saw the German Empire proclaimed in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles, with the acclamation of the King of Prussia now also Emperor of the Germans.

A revenge war for territory was a matter of time. Furthermore, Wilhelm II’s Germany increasingly desired its “place in the sun”, as one of his ministers said. Therefore, it was on a direct collision course with the British Empire, and German naval expansion was viewed with fear in London. The alliance between the old rivals, then, served the purpose of unity against Germany. William II, a monarch whose biographies always highlight his quick temper, needed to react.

He visits Morocco, in March 1905, with a large entourage, seeking to “seduce” Sultan Abdulaziz into becoming a German ally. In an ostentatious speech, he claims that Germany would guarantee Moroccan sovereignty. This threatened French interests, already present in Morocco, especially economic ones. They also threatened the British, who could not tolerate the idea of ​​an imperial German possession, with naval bases, facing the strategic Straits of Gibraltar.

The crisis lasted more than a year, with a series of aggressive statements by diplomats from all the powers involved, in addition to naval exercises and military mobilizations on the borders. The Algeciras Conference was organized to quell the crisis, lasting from January to April 1906. Of the thirteen powers present, only Austria-Hungary supported Germany. In the final agreement, the independence of Morocco was established, but with sharing of influence between the powers.

New Crisis and Francis Ferdinand Syndrome

As a result, France and the United Kingdom began to cooperate much more closely. This laid the groundwork for the eventual alliance between the United Kingdom and the Russian Empire, creating the Triple Entente, as the Russians and the French were already allies. In addition, seeing the crisis as a neighboring threat to its territory, there was a rapprochement between Spain and the Entente, with the signing of the Pact of Cartagena, which would guarantee Spanish neutrality in the event of war.

Five years later, in 1911, we have the Agadir Crisis, or Second Moroccan Crisis. This time, Germany protested the presence of French troops in Morocco, saying it violated the Agadir agreement. Deep down, the Germans had already given up influence in Morocco and were taking advantage of the crisis to demand compensation. The German navy sends a gunboat to Morocco, in a classic example of rightly called Gunboat Diplomacy.

This time, the Germans’ greatest tensions were with the British who, as mentioned, feared any projection of German naval force in the Mediterranean, whether in Gibraltar or in the Suez region. The United Kingdom even mobilized a squadron of its fleet, fearing an eventual war. After six months of crisis, the Treaty of Fez is signed, with Germany recognizing Morocco as a French protectorate and, in exchange, receiving territories where today are the Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

The crises in Morocco are essential to the perception at the time, that Germany was willing to use force to guarantee its international prestige and the expansion of its domains. They contributed to cooperation between the United Kingdom and France and to a growing German isolation in Europe. Today, over a hundred years later, it’s easy to dismiss the idea that the then Great War could have started in Morocco, but that almost was true, especially in 1906.

It’s also a reminder of the thinking problem we call here in our space the Francis Ferdinand Syndrome, the idea that a world conflict is imminent, all it takes is an unforeseen event, like the assassination of a dignitary, to trigger it. No, the First World War was the result of almost fifty years of different crises, of a series of factors. And also the assassination of the archduke. Above all, however, the Great War was a choice of the powers of the day. What today’s powers can avoid.