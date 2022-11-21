Symbol wears a typical costume from the Arab country; discover the main garments used in Qatar

The official mascot of the World Cup in Qatar, La’eeb, drew attention during the opening ceremony of the tournament. On social networks, netizens shared memes calling him “little ghost”because of its appearance.

La’eeb’s format was inspired by a ghutraa kind of headscarf, with a agal, rope used to fasten the scarf. They are pieces traditionally used in the Arab country. The word, according to FIFA, means “super-skilled player”.

Qatar is a predominantly Muslim country, with laws and customs based on the Koran, the holy book of Islam. Dress, like other matters, follows a traditional code. Religion does not allow people to show their “private parts” –for women, the whole body except the face and hands. For men, the part between the navel and the knee.

Therefore, Muslim women wear different types of clothing and veils, which hide at least part of the face, and men need to cover up to the knees. Clothes cannot have any transparency or be tight, so that they draw the body.

O Power360 prepared an infographic detailing the garments:

With more than 10,000 tweets on the topic, La’eeb’s appearance was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Users of the social network took the opportunity to remember Fuleco, an icon of the World Cup held in Brazil in 2014.

Here are some shared memes: