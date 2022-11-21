The ambitions of Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, the first female referee in Serie A

Personality, style and competence. Performing on an athletic level, meticulous in enforcing the regulation, resolute but open to dialogue with the players on the green rectangle. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi ai has deservedly earned the professional gratification of being the first female referee to make her debut in Serie A. The Tuscan whistleblower, who also brilliantly officiated the semi-final first leg of the Serie C playoffs between FeralPisalò and Palermo, made her debut in the top championship in the match between Sassuolo and Salernitana. Today, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi was awarded Coverciano with the prizegolden pegasus’ women’s special. The award was presented by the president of the Region of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani. Below are his statements.

"My goals? I would like to get as high as possible, today at the World Cup there are three women among referees and assistants, I dream of getting there and making the presence of women in this sector more and more normal. The criterion I ask you to respect is that of judge me as a referee and not as a female referee, focus on the referee performance and not on the attitudes". Like this Tuscany Eugene Giani. "Maria Sole is and represents a symbol"Giani commented.

