Budapest – He was right: “I can do the one-two and think about Bolt’s records”. Noah Lyles, 26 years old, from Gainesville, Florida: new 100m world champion, new personal best brought to 9”83 at the bottom of his usual whirlwind in the running phase. He tries to go away Christian Coleman and at 50 the champion of four years ago is still ahead. But it’s time to be reabsorbed by the wetsuit: Lyles arrives, Tebogo arrives, the light and penetrating twenty-year-old from Botswana, Zharnel Hughes arrives who suffers at the start but becomes splendidly clear after 30 meters. The small Jamaican Oblique Seville also arrives, which in battery had impressed, 9”86. Everyone is very close but there is enough light to understand that the first part of Noah’s mission is over. The braggart braided five cents ahead of the Tebogo-Hughes-Seville trio, all three 9”88. It is the thousandths that distribute the medals, the placings. One between Tebogo and Hughes, three between Hughes and Seville. Coleman is fifth, 9″92.

Very likely that the order of arrival anticipates that of the 200. Last comparison, in London: Lyles 19″47, thirty-fifth time under 20″ (not even Bolt had managed that much), Tebogo 19″50, Hughes 19″73, one hundredth off the European record set by Pietro Mennea who holds on from 44 years.

The time machine takes you two and a half hours back. “Now I’m thinking about the relay and the many races that I want to run until the end of the season. I am happy to have come, to have tried. I had no races in my legs and gave 110%. I don’t like anyone saying I’m scared, I’m not scared.” Marcell Jacobs, 10”05, four hundredths of a second from the final, also forbidden to the outgoing champion Fred Kerley, 10”02, who turns into a cloud of anger. Ferdinand Omanyala conquers it in 10”01. The other seven are all under 10”. Marcell: 10″15 in heat, 10″05 in the semifinal, in the second and third round of his season: it could be the end of a long interlude of doubts, questions, troubles, sometimes mysteries, and the beginning of a new phase: in the year of the Olympics Jacobs will reach the age of thirty.

Ivana Vuleta, a Serb from Vojovodina, at 33 she lands where she had never arrived: world champion at the end of an exemplary race, opened with 7.05, closed with 7.14. The years go by, the technique remains sublime. Mum Fiona had won her first world title on a Sunday 28 years ago in Gothenburg. Who knows if Larissa Iapichino knew it, if she had thought about it. It’s not a happy day for the Anglo-Florentine: the brilliance of the Diamond League has tarnished and every run-up is monotonous, every parable slightly lower. She concedes her little sharp point in the last round, 6.82 for a fourth place that doesn’t last long: the Romanian Alina Rotariu reaches 6.88, threatening the 6.91 of the American Tara Davis

“I felt charged, I wanted to overdo it, I missed the race, I screwed up. I am very sad. I’m not one to show too much emotion but I couldn’t hold back the tears. Ivana’s words moved me: you have shown what you are worth and you have a great future ahead of me”.

The 10000, the usual East African war: very slow rhythms, an interminable phase of study. It is only at the last kilometer that the cadences shake and it is just before the bell that Joshua Cheptegei creates the decisive action: the Ethiopians Aregawi and Barega try to keep the Ugandan world record holder but Joshua, a man of great stride, is refined for the violent finals: 2’25” the last kilometre, 53”7 the last lap. Aregawi collapses and Barega sees his second place taken away from the Kenyan Ebenyo on the finish line. Yeman Crippa makes an act of presence and is 12th.

An absolute first. Ethan Katzberg, 21 years old, mustache and hair that falls over his shoulders, Canadian from Nanaimo, British Columbia, lines up the usual masters of the hammer. He is 1.98m tall but not as big as Poland’s Nowicki and Fajdek or Hungary’s Halasz. Just over a quintal, very fast in rotations. He was the best in qualifying, 81.18, he is the best in the final, 81.25. Nowicki, Olympic champion, is 23 cm behind, Halasz manages to snatch a medal for Hungary and by eye it will be the only one.

The last part of the heptathlon was exciting: the favorite Anna Hall suffers the comeback of the British Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world record holder for injuries, who keeps 26 points over the American after the javelin. Anna attacks hard in the 800m, Katarina gives up just over a second and finishes with a 20-point lead (6740 against 6720) conquering her second title.