World Cup | Lion plays a strong twister who is said to be half a bulldozer – Mikael Seppälä tells how he got US players on the brink of rage

Tappara’s recent champion defender enjoyed the emotional turmoil of the Nokia arena.

16.5. 23:46

Tampere

Finland and in the wake of the World Cup between the United States, he had to turn his head in places. The United States reflected the complete stereotype of the North American World Cup guests of past decades, who enjoyed out-of-pocket life far away in Europe, the focus on winning hockey was secondary, and in matches the focus suddenly shifted to opposing opponents instead of scoring goals.

On Monday, Finland swept the floor with a lousy away team to the delight of the 11,555 home crowd in the Nokia arena with 4–1 goals (1–0, 3–0, 0–1). If the Lions had finished their places with the efficiency of their victories in Norway and Latvia, Finland would have doubled its goal.

The match went off track at the start of the second round. First, the U.S. striker John Hayden tackled the Finnish defender Mikko Lehtonen put on. Lehtonen did not have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. After the United States’ number one center Austin Watson made Hayden better and defeated the Finnish star Teemu Hartikaista with high elbow straight to head. The trick was worth the penalty of the match.

Hartikainen’s luck was that the blow hit the helmet for the most part. This saved Hartikainen from perhaps a serious injury.

Tappara’s strong defender was less surprised by the emotional turmoil in the Nokia arena Mikael Seppäläwhich received a particularly great love from the Americans throughout the evening.

“It was probably our best game in the World Cup. We were able to take away the feel of the opponent’s players, through which we got a lot of the superiority that worked. This game was really different than against Latvia, when the opponent also tried to score a goal. It opened up situations for us, ”Ylivieska’s breeder analyzed.

“At the beginning of the game, I made the Yankees nervous about me. I gave the stick as much as I could. Then it came back. I’ve played with the Yankees at KalPa, so I knew they had that kind of character. ”

Defenders Nate Schmidt and Mikael Seppälä twisted.

U.S. head coach David Quinn tried to convince the judges.

Austin Watson fired Teemu Hartika worth a shower.

Hartikainen as a dependent.

Seppälä is known for his ferocious fighting power, and he is not afraid to twist with anyone. In the second league season, he played with Seppälä in Kuopio’s KalPa Aapeli Räsänen poet in his column last autumn, Seppälä was “half a man, half a bulldozer”.

Was it any surprise that U.S. nerve control failed so quickly?

“We wanted to play hard, but we didn’t think it would go that far. Yes, it was a bit surprising that it was so bad, but it was good, ”said Tappara’s new Finnish champion.

Finland vaccinated its guests who warmed the ice rink with three fine overpowering paints. Sakari Manninen collected a score of 1 + 2 and his radar pair quickly found the chemistry Mikael Granlund score 1 + 1. Defender Lehtonen also scored for Granlund.

Finland has missed only two hits in its first three World Cup matches. The defensive game, Seppälä’s special area of ​​expertise, has been in order. However, the first quality challenge on top of the last one is only ahead on Wednesday, when our dear neighbors Finland and Sweden are competing for three World Cup points instead of the title of the first NATO candidate.

“We’re on a good pace, but we’re not starting to hover at all. If you want to win something, the defense must be in order. It is always the number one thing when playing in Leijon, ”Seppälä, 28, reminded.

The Finnish Hockey Association announced on Monday that the Dallas Stars star pack Miro Heiskanen joins the Lion next Thursday. Seppälä did not seem to be bothered by the entry of a new defender.

“It’s just a positive thing that a world-class guy is going to play for us. We have a pack full of less, so we get the defense to spin better. That (Heiskanen’s arrival) doesn’t necessarily have a terrible effect on what I do. ”

Mikko Lehtonen injured his leg after John Hayden’s tackle.