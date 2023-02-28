World Cup | Kerttu Niskanen’s skiing fitness is put to the test – the first women on the road in a ten kilometer race

Wednesday, March 1, 2023
February 28, 2023
Kerttu Niskanen’s starting number is 40 and Krista Pärmäkoski’s is 44.

To his feet at the weekend to the offending one Kerttu Niskanen skiing condition can be tested in Planica on Tuesday, when the women’s 10 km race is on the program.

Finns are also participating in the competition, which is skied as an intermediate start and on free skiing Krista Pärmäkoski, Eveliina Piippo and Jasmi Joensuu.

For Piipo and Joensuu, the journey is important in terms of the displays given to the message.

HS follows the competition in the tracking found at the bottom of this article.

The competition starts at 1:30 p.m. Eveliina Piippo is the first Finn to start the track with number 21. Jasmi Joensuu’s start number is 24, Kerttu Niskanen’s 40 and Krista Pärmäkosken’s 44. There are 81 skiers participating in the competition.

Sweden has taken gold medals in all women’s tours so far. In the combined competition Ebba Andersson and Frida Karlsson took a double victory, they celebrated the victory in the sprint relay Emma Ribom and Jonna Sundlingand Sundling also won the individual sprint, where Sweden took a quadruple victory.

On Tuesday, Karlsson, Andersson, Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist.

The women’s 10 km is the only medal event in Planica on Tuesday. In the evening, the women’s suurmäki qualifying competition will also be jumped, in which Finns will participate Jenny Rautionaho and Julia Kykkänen.

