Dream foil for Italy at the Cairo World Cup. After yesterday’s gold medal of the women’s quartet over the US, there is an encore with the men’s one again in the final against the US team. The great protagonist is Tommaso Marini, a 22-year-old rising star of blue fencing, who drags his teammates with a +30 in the balance of winning hits in the tournament. In the quarterfinals against South Korea, the long-limbed (198 cm) from Ancona enters the race in the third assault after Daniele Garozzo and Alessandro Foconi on -3 and with an 8-3 Cheung recovers and overtakes, then pushing an easy victory at the end: 45-30 with 10 winning hits by Marini. In the semifinal the same score: Japan starts better, even here Marini climbs to the platform for third on 6-10 and with a prodigious 9-2 launches another winning sprint with Foconi assisting him while Garozzo closes the accounts with some difficulties.