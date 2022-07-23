In the final the Azzurri, led by an amazing Marini, beat the United States 45-30. The final balance of the expedition speaks of the third place in the medal table with 2 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes
Dream foil for Italy at the Cairo World Cup. After yesterday’s gold medal of the women’s quartet over the US, there is an encore with the men’s one again in the final against the US team. The great protagonist is Tommaso Marini, a 22-year-old rising star of blue fencing, who drags his teammates with a +30 in the balance of winning hits in the tournament. In the quarterfinals against South Korea, the long-limbed (198 cm) from Ancona enters the race in the third assault after Daniele Garozzo and Alessandro Foconi on -3 and with an 8-3 Cheung recovers and overtakes, then pushing an easy victory at the end: 45-30 with 10 winning hits by Marini. In the semifinal the same score: Japan starts better, even here Marini climbs to the platform for third on 6-10 and with a prodigious 9-2 launches another winning sprint with Foconi assisting him while Garozzo closes the accounts with some difficulties.
Redemption
–
The final is against the USA which in the semifinals surprises France (45-44) at the last jab thanks to Massialas who stabs the world champion Lefort. The star is always Marini in the penultimate assault against Itkin makes 5-1 pushing Italy on 40-32. Then it’s up to Garozzo to defend the advantage and bring the second gold. The Rio Olympian successfully completes his mission with personal redemption: 45-39. It is the triumph of a team that has found a new champion. In the morning the women’s saber team had surrendered to Hungary 43-45 with some regrets. The final balance of the blue expedition to Egypt speaks of the third place in the medal table with 2 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes. After the zero golds of Budapest 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Games, it is a beautiful rebirth.
July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 19:56)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#World #Cup #Italy #golden #triumph #men #team #foil
Leave a Reply