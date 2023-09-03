Rome – Company to make history for the Italbasket who returns to the quarterfinals of the World Cup after 25 years. In the decisive match in Manila, coach Pozzecco’s quintet made no mistake by beating Puerto Rico 73-57 in a game almost always in control. Thanks also and above all to the showdown of Datome and Ricci who in the fourth period give the shock for the decisive draw. Now the match between Serbia and the Dominican Republic will decide the position in the group with in the background a possible match with the United States (as in the 1998 quarterfinals) or Lithuania to play for the semifinal.

A world championship quarter-final with applause that Italy had been missing since the 1998 World Cup, an edition in which Gianmarco Pozzecco also took the field.

In the match against Puerto Rico at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, the Azzurri were always ahead for the entire duration of the match except for a very brief moment in the middle of the third period.

Italy had an excellent approach, interpreted the game well and was penalized only by bad percentages in shooting from outside. However, the team never gave up. Datome gave the jolt again, while Pippo Ricci was the decisive man with 15 points and heavy baskets in the fourth period.

A result that at the end of the game unleashed Pozzecco’s emotions, who went from an irrepressible euphoria to tears of joy. “We dedicate this match to Matteo Spagnolo for the loss of his grandfather, he is a wonderful boy – began the coach of the Italian national team – No one believed it, not even my parents thought we’d get this far. I justify everyone who didn’t believe us because they don’t know these guys, they were wonderful. Only Gigi’s father (Datome, ed) believed it. We are among the top eight in the world, we crashed the party. We raised the bar and took risks. I think it’s one of the most beautiful pages of our basketball. We’ve never gone to the World Cup like this, we can compete with anyone. A dedication? I have a six-month-old daughter who I haven’t seen for two months – the blue coach concludes crying – my wife, my family”.

Then the hug in front of the cameras with the president of the federation Gianni Petrucci: “It had been too many years since we had reached the top eight in the world – recalls a very excited Fip number one – An intelligent choice was made and the team was perfect. Now we have to dream. The team is there, the players are extraordinary , and there’s a top-notch coaching staff.” Among the protagonists of the historic victory against Puerto Rico also Nicolò Melli: “It’s a good result, but now we’ll see. No one expected to find us here at the moment, we can only earn something. It’s a nice thing – adds the blue center – I don’t know how many they would have bet on it, the credit goes to the staff who trust us, to those who support us and to the work we have done. Everyone here does their own thing, brings their own brick and in my opinion this is the beauty of this team”.