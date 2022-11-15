(Reuters) – Barcelona striker Raphinha said the World Cup was a good time to bring back the sense of unity among the Brazilian people, looking back on Brazil’s 2002 title win.

Raphinha, who made his national team debut in October 2021, will play his first World Cup in Qatar.

“I’m ready for the World Cup and I’m working hard to get there in the best possible way, both physically and mentally,” Raphinha said in an interview released by Barca on Monday.

“The atmosphere is that of a winning team, ambitious and wanting to win the title. There is a good vibe among the entire team. I don’t see it as pressure, a team like Brazil is always a candidate for the World Cup or any other title they play. The supporters demand is normal because we are a quality team, with big names”, he said.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in July from English league club Leeds United to follow in the footsteps of Brazilian greats such as Romário, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar at Camp Nou.

“It’s normal for fans to be looking forward to Brazil winning their sixth World Cup, and so are we,” said the 25-year-old as he recalled his 2-0 victory over Germany in the final in Japan 20 years ago. thanks to two goals from Ronaldo.

“I don’t remember much about the 2002 World Cup because I was very young. (But) it was an incredible and indescribable feeling. All the Brazilian people embraced and united. Now is a good time to bring us all together again.”

Raphinha, who has played 11 games and scored five goals for the national team, including three in World Cup qualifying, is hoping to repeat Brazil’s 2002 triumph.

“I promise that if we win the World Cup I will do the same thing I did when we managed to keep Leeds in the Premier League last season, when I crossed the pitch on my knees,” he said.

Brazil will start their World Cup campaign on November 24 with a match against Serbia, and then play the remaining Group G games with Switzerland and Cameroon.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Anita Kobylinska)