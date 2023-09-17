Second match and victory with bonuses for both, but Ireland and Wales leave with very different sensations from their respective matches played today at the Rugby World Cup. Coach Andy Farrell’s team in Nantes in fact swept away Tonga, taking less than a half to take home the bonus point, and then closing it out at 59-16. Warren Gatland’s Dragons, despite having always had the game in hand, struggled more than expected to beat an excellent Portugal 28-8 in Nice, taking home the bonus only after time had expired. Ireland and Wales thus continue their journey with full points (10 points) in Pools B and C, but now await the matches that will most likely decide the ranking: Ireland will in fact face South Africa (victory 18-3 over Scotland on their debut ) on Saturday 23rd in Saint-Denis, Wales will challenge Australia (who defeated Georgia 35-15) the following day in Lyon. Finally, a victorious debut at the World Cup for Samoa, who defeated Chile 43-10 in Bordeaux (already beaten 42-12 by Japan).

Ireland and Wales

—

On the pitch with a XV very close to the starting XV which will most likely be seen in the match against the world champion Springboks, Ireland took less than half the time to take home the bonus point too, with tries from Tadhg Beirne (21′), Caelan Doris (26′), Mack Hansen (33′) and Jonathan Sexton (38′), also responsible for 4 conversions and a placed finish. James Lowe (59′), Bundee Ake (64′ and 69′) and Rob Herring (80′) scored the Irish tries in the second half, all converted by Ross Byrne. For Tonga, making their debut in the tournament, try by Vaea Fifita, conversion and 3 by William Havili. On the other hand, there was a substantial turnover in the Wales XV, which scored twice in the first half with Louis Rees-Zammit (9′) and Dewi Lake (43′), with 2 conversions from Leigh Halfpenny and a yellow for Johnny Williams. In the second, the tries by Jac Morgan (56′) and above all the one scored 3 minutes after 80′ by Taulupe Faletau (to realize the overflowing push of a melee at 5 metres) are worth the much-needed bonus point, with transformations by Halfpenny and Sam Costelow. For the Portuguese team, also making their debut, a beautiful try by Nicolas Martins in the 63rd minute following a brilliant play from touchline 5 meters away (the jumper pretends to already carry the ball and sets up the maul, but instead serves the flanker in the internal corridor left free for diving over the line) and a placed by Samuel Marques.