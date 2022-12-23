World Cup, Infantino stops following Salt Bae on Instagram: friendship with the Turkish chef ended

Five days after Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final, the controversy and questions surrounding the presence of “Salt Bae” during the celebrations on the pitch continue. The Turkish chef, who has become a social phenomenon for his poses while salting the meat, managed to have himself photographed while he got his hands on the world cup, an honor allowed only to the winners of the most watched tournament in the world and to heads of state. It is not clear who authorized the presence on the pitch of the chef, born Nusret Gokce, who did not have a special pass.

In recent days, the hypothesis had circulated that Gokce may have benefited from an alleged friendship with Gianni Infantino. The close relationship between the two would have been demonstrated by a video, taken during an evening spent by the FIFA president in one of the “Salt Bae” restaurants in Dubai, where he offers his customers steaks covered in gold at the price of 1,500 euros . In the past few hours, however, Infantino has distanced himself from the chef, albeit indirectly, by ceasing to follow his Instagram page.

After days of silence, yesterday Fifa itself took a stand on the matter for the first time, announcing that “suitable internal actions” will be taken. The international football federation said it had established how “some people gained unlawful access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium”.