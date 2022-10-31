Kyiv – The Football Association of Ukraine (UAF) has officially asked FIFA the exclusion of Iran from the next soccer world cup, starting on November 20 in Qatar. Among the reasons for this stance would be Iran’s possible support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

“Taking into account the media information on systematic violations of human rights in Iran – reads the note from the UAF – that they can violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes and taking into account resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council concerning the imposition of sanctions on Iran and the possible involvement of Iran in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, Fifa is requested to consider the exclusion of the Iranian national team from the World Cup ”.