Ecuador started the World Cup in the best way, with a uneventful 2-0 victory over the hosts of Qatarthis Sunday in Al Khor, in an opening match in which the star was Enner Valencia with a doublet

The Ecuadorian attacker signed his two goals in the first half, one from a penalty in minute 16 and another with a header in minute 31, leaving his team’s victory on track. The marker no longer moved in the second half.

The Ecuador captain, deprived of a goal a few minutes before due to an inconspicuous offside, was brought down in the area by the Qatari goalkeeper, before scoring from a penalty (minute 16).

The first scorer of the 2018 World Cup in Russia it had been Russia’s Yuri Gazinskiy in his team’s 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Valencia scored the second goal and thus became the top scorer in the World Cup in Qatar.

Valencia was born in San Lorenzo, Ecuador, On November 4, 1989, he is a striker and the star of Fenerbahçe SK in the Turkish Super League.

The player has defended the shirts of the Emelec from his country, Pachucha and Tigres from Mexico. He went through English football, when he was part of Everton and West Ham. He has scored 139 goals in 492 games.

A fight’

The World Cup began and the first ‘fight’ was already presented in the stadium in which Ecuador and Qatar played.

An Ecuadorian fan shouted in favor of his team, but a Lopcal fan reprimanded him. This was the moment.