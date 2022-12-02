The group stage is over Qatar 2022, an intense round, with four games per day except for the first two days, the great favorites for the title, France, Brazil and Argentina, They continue in the fray, unlike Germany, which succumbs for the second consecutive World Cup, and Belgium, third in Russia 2018.

Real Madrid player Karim Benzema, absent due to a last-minute injury, and with Neymar injured in an ankle since the match against Serbia, Leo Messi, despite missing two penalties, and Cristiano Ronaldo they have once again exhibited a brilliance that does not cease, just like kylian mbappeflag-bearer for France in its attempt to revalidate the title.

Surprises were the order of the day. They began with that of Saudi Arabia against Argentina and that of Japan against Germany, and concluded this Friday with those of South Korea against Portugal and that of Cameroon against Brazil.

The TV

It is well known that not all games can be followed in Colombia on open television.

Directv is the exclusive operator and the channel through which all the matches of this World Cup will be broadcast.

Caracol and RCN have the option of bringing some matches to the screens and here are the ones that can be followed by open signal in the round of 16.

Saturday December 3

10 a.m.: Netherlands vs. USA

Sunday December 4

10 a.m.: France vs. Poland

Monday December 5

10 a.m.: Japan vs. Croatia

2 p.m. Brazil vs. South Korea

Tuesday December 6

10 a.m.: Morocco vs. Spain

