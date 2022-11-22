This Tuesday, November 22, the third date of the World Cup began at 5:00 in the morning with the match between Argentina VS. Saudi Arabia for group C.

Then followed the turn for Denmark VS. Tunisia for group D at 8:00 in the morning. Mexico vs. Poland at 11:00 am and France VS. Australia at 2:00 in the afternoon.

The first game of the third date left a big surprise for one of the favorite teams to win the world cup, according to fans and bettors, since the albiceleste team ended up defeated by the Arab team.

These were the sensations and results of what has been experienced so far on the third date of Qatar 2022:

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia: the surprise of the date

As many did not expect, Argentina ended up defeated by Saudi Arabiaa team that showed impetus and hierarchy in the second half and made the team of the favorite player of many foot ball lovers, Lionel Messi, look weak and inaccurate.

Although Messi scored an early goal through a penalty 10 minutes into the initial half, it was not enough for Professor Scaloni’s albiceleste, because the Arabs showed that the numbers and statistics in football are not safe and accurate in all matches.

Argentina team celebrates first goal in the match, without imagining that it would be defeated by Saudi Arabia

After 48 minutes of remaining time, Saleh Al-Sheri scored the first goal for the Arab team, without Argentina being able to press or tie the match.

At 53 minutes into the second half, Salem Al-Dawsari arrived with the second goal from mid-rangewhich was cataloged by all the World Cup newspapers as the great goal of the date.

Given this, the memes began to flood the different social networks and several media outlets published in their headlines: “The stumbling block of Argentina”, “A failure in his Qatar debut”, “World disaster, Arabia makes Messi cry”, among others.

It was not, not two, but three goals that annulled the albiceleste

In the first half, The Argentine team had the misfortune of leaving with three goals disallowed for the 30 of PSG, Lionel Messi, and the forward of Inter Milan, Lautaro Martínez.

At minute 21 Lionel Messi scored what would be the second goal for Argentina, but the VAR intervened precisely and annulled the score that put the Argentines up due to the misplacement that, just by a few centimeters, prevented the 10 from celebrating.

The second cancellation was for Lautaro Martínez at minute 28, also for an offside marked by a few centimeters. Again, Argentina was left without celebrating the second goal.

The last annulled play was, in the same way, for Martínez at minute 34 after a direct shot on goal that, once again, was offside and was annulled by VAR. The Argentines were left wanting to sing the second.

Statements from the technical directors

After Argentina was beaten by the Saudi team, the technical director Lionel Scaloni said the following in the press conferencea: “It is difficult to assimilate the defeat because they scored two goals against us in five minutes, they were the only times they kicked us on goal. There is no other option but to get up, it is a sad day although we must raise our heads and continue”.

Those who win are those who enjoy, these were the words of the technical director of the Arab team, Hervé Renard, at the press conference: “Unexpected things happen in football. When the pressure is excessive, things don’t work”.

The technical director of Argentina did not let the defeat of the team go by and referred to the fall of the albiceleste.

And he added: “The stars have aligned today. Argentina continues to be a fantastic team with 36 games in a row without losing, Copa América champions with a spectacular player, but in football sometimes these unexpected things happen”.

The celebration and decree of the civic day in arabia

After Saudi Arabia came back from behind, Saudi defender Al-Bulaihi went looking for Messi to celebrate the goal to his face.

‘La Pulga’ reacted in his own way and stared at his opponent directly in the eyes, after turning around when Al-Bulaihi touched his back to call him and sing the goal in front of him. Messi, in the end, laughed and took the brave look away from him.

The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdelaziz, decreed that this Wednesday will be a holiday throughout the country, given the victory of the Saudi team against the Argentine team in the World Cup, reported the official news agency of the Arab country SPA.

The decision came after the monarch accepted the suggestion of his son, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salman.

This is how the people of Saudi Arabia celebrated the triumph of their team, after going back to Argentina.

Denmark VS. Tunisia

For group D, the teams Denmark and Tunisia met in the first game for date three of the World Cup. It was a meeting with few emotions, despite the good participation and control of the ball that both teams had, the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

Intense second leg match, with clear arrivals on goal by both teams, that was the feeling of the second match of matchday three in Qatar.

The players from Denmark and Tunisia are in group D. They ended without celebrating goals.

Denmark formed as follows: Kasper Schmeichel – Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjær (cap) (Mathias Jensen 65), Andreas Christensen – Rasmus Kristensen, Thomas Delaney (Mikkel Damsgaard 45+1), Pierre Højbjerg, Joakim Mæhle – Andreas Skov Olsen (Jesper Lindström 65), Kasper Dolberg (Andreas Cornelius 65), Christian Eriksen.

Y Tunisia had the following players: Aymen Dahmen – Yassin Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi – Mohamed Dräger (Wajdi Kechrida 88), Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni (Ferjani Sassi 88), Ali Abdy – Anis Ben Slimane (Naim Sliti 67), Issam Jebali (Taha Yassine Khnisi 80), Youssef Msekni (cap) (Hannibal Mejbri 80).