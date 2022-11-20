Let football start talking. The starting flag of the World Cup 2022, after the preamble marked by the greatest controversy in the history of this championship, it will take place between what are, in theory, the two weakest teams in group A, the host and an Ecuador that returns after an absent edition.

The ball will take the floor at the moment in which the Italian referee Daniele Orsato gives the order to start at the Al Bayt stadium and the 60,000 throats begin to encourage the footballers, a cry with which it is hoped to silence the criticism that until now surround the World Cup. The whole of Qatar dreams of this, of the game taking center stage and denunciations, suspicions, and the intricacies of a country that, without a football tradition, won the organization of a World Cup and, with it, tons of criticism, are left behind.

His team, the third worst ranked to appear in this World Cup, FIFA 50, only better than Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61), faces its first participation, which opens against a team with recovered enthusiasm, the great surprise of the South American classification. It will also be a confrontation of styles, the solid block of

Ecuador, the offensive football advocated by Qatar.

The duel appears, on paper, as the one that measures the two Cinderella theorists of the group, which also includes the Netherlands and Senegal, but also two teams that, for different reasons, will cover their football gaps with enthusiasm.

no one wants to be favorite

The coaches of both teams removed the pressure of being favourites, although they persisted in putting the arguments they are considering on the tables.

Ecuador, which is facing its fourth World Cup, seeks to overcome its ceiling. The strength created by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, the only one that was able to compete with Argentina and Brazil (against whom he drew two draws in the South American qualifiers), wants to overcome the group stage for the second time, after he did it in Germany 2006 and then start dreaming of something else. That is the moral contract that the coach established with a team that, led by stars like Pervis Estupiñán, has slipped into the elite of planetary football. In his letter of introduction there is a fact:

Ecuador arrives in Qatar with a streak of 540 minutes without conceding a goal, both in the qualifying phase, in which it was the third team with the fewest goals after the two giants, and in the previous friendlies that serve to adjust the blocks. The other side of the equation is that the two lines of 3 that serve as a dam result in offensive performance, where the Tri shows deficiencies, which were evident in the last duel against Iraq, when Gonzalo Plata scored a penalty in the final stretch.

With that credential, he intends to navigate Ecuador in a different World Cup, where marine charts from other editions are less useful, because it is held in the fall, in the middle of a season already launched. “They can beat us as a team, but no one is going to beat us as a group,” said the Ecuadorian coach, who unraveled the difficulties that have led La Tri to Qatar and painted a horizon of hope, that of someone who gets stronger by overcoming bumps .

The penultimate exclusion of Byron Castillo from the list, which the coach considered to be another incentive and assured that he will be in the hearts of his players. The same illusion is intended to reach Qatar, which aspires to take advantage of its status as host to rise as other small teams that organized the event did in the past, that South Korea in 2002 that finished fourth.

A host has never lost in its start at a World Cup, a statistic that the Spanish coach of Qatar, Félix Sánchez, likes, a product of La Masía, the Barcelona training center, who has been working in the country since 2006 and since 2017 has directed the absolute.

From the Spanish city, the coach, who is not yet 47 years old, brought a way of working and a creed, offensive football, building from possession of the ball, a recipe that paid off in 2019 when Qatar He won the country’s first title, the Asia Cup, a success that he wants to continue in the World Cup. Sánchez dressed as lamb, but warned that Qatar has been waiting for this moment for years and that they will seek to put all their rivals in trouble. as he said Alfaro“they have been preparing this match for 12 years, now they have adjusted details and it is a very organized team, which can complicate anyone’s life”.

probable lineups

Taste: Yousef Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Homam Ahmed, Boualem Khoukhi; Assim Madibo, Mohammed Al Bayati, Hassan Al Heidos; Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Khalid Muneer

Ecuador: Dominguez; Preciado, Hincapié, Torres, Estupiñán; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Silver, Ibarra, Valencia

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Stadium: Al Bayt

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: Snail Goal

EFE

More sports news