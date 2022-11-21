World Cup in Qatar, coach Southgate: “We will continue to kneel for an inclusive world”

Not only there multicolored band against discrimination and in support of the community LGBTQ+. The English national team, at the center of the debate on respect for civil rights, as done to the Europeans, has announced that he will continue to kneel to show his support for Black Lives Matter even during i World Cup in Qatar 2022.

World Cup in Qatar 2022, do you agree with the choice of England?

The announcement came directly from the coach of the national team Gareth Southgate that on the eve of debut match against the‘Iran said: “We discussed among ourselves whether it was the case for kneel down before the match, that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time. I know in the Premier League teams now only do it in big matches but this, i World Cupand the major stage that there is and therefore ours will want to be a strong message in favor of inclusiveness for young people all over the world”.

“Over the past few months our media has made me a lot of political questions, but I understand that given the position I occupy. I can only say that I respect the Iranians, they have quality and in the last World Cup, with Carlos they had an excellent game organization“, underlined Southgate. “As for our country, added the England coach, I know that at the moment life has become difficult for many, there is a economic recession which affects many and so we would like ours voyage would bring happiness to people”.

