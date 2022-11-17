World Cup in Qatar, a beer costs €14: angry fans

THE World Cup of football in Qatar are about to begin, but it will be difficult to witness great scenes party in the streets. The organizers in fact, they decided to hide as much as possible i resellers from beers. Alcohol is not banned in Qatar, but is only allowed to be sold in secluded places, not in public: such as hotel or other well-hidden place for people. This – we read in Repubblica – is proving to be a problem for the Fifa and for i fans of the various participating nationalities. The royal family had reached a compromise with Fifa and with one of its main sponsors, but it fell apart one more squeeze.

marquees move and half hidden A compromise reached by Fifa – continues Repubblica – was that beer could be sold in the fan zones of the World Cup and only Before or after there match. But, as revealed by the New York Times, the Qatari royal family would have requested a further crackdown on the resale of beer. Now, however, the spotlights are focused on another aspect: the price. According to reports from the Guardianone beer it will cost £12, which is worth it at the current exchange rate just under 14 euros.

