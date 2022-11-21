Hugo Lloris: “We must comply with FIFA regulations”

After two years of experiments with Karim Benzema, the French team recovers the Russia 2018 model. “In the last four years the players have changed,” said Hugo Lloris, “but the style will remain.”

Lloris spoke as captain at the press conference held this Monday in Doha, on the eve of the debut against Australia. “We hope that the absences we have suffered in recent days [Benzema y Nkunku] Help us grow as a team. I believe in this squad and in its possibilities of evolution”. The loss of Benzema, who withdrew from the concentration alleging physical problems, restores Olivier Giroud, the Milan striker. The striker most loved by his teammates says he is living “a sweet period”. The change in the striker’s profile, from Benzema to Giroud, translates into a less creative vocation, with less elaboration and more effort dedicated to taking care of the defenders. The new order fits better with the ideas that Deschamps enshrined in 2018.

“When Giroud played, people longed for Benzema; when we called up Benzema again, people adored Giroud. Now everyone loves Giroud!” exclaimed the coach, who got up with the joking and good-natured vein that makes audiences laugh but leaves no trace of football ideas.

Deschamps dismissed the possibility of summoning a replacement for Benzema. “The fact that Benzema is not there does not mean that my options have changed,” he said. “My ideas are still there and the players are ready. Before they only allowed calls of 22. Now that we are 25, we are enough”.

Asked about the conflict between the One Love campaign, to demand LGBT minorities, and the FIFA mandate that considers these bracelets an emblem of political content, Lloris reaffirmed his pro-government position and announced that, unlike what captains like Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk or Christian Eriksen announced, he will not wear the bracelet. “If FIFA organizes the competition, we have to follow the rules and as players we have to just compete,” he said. “I prefer to stay in my box.”

inform Diego Torres