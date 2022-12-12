What happened on the twenty-second day of the World Cup

This has been the most relevant of the day:

More than a hundred detainees in Paris during the celebrations of Morocco’s pass to the semifinals. French security forces arrested more than a hundred rioting Moroccan fans in the Paris metropolitan area early Sunday morning during the celebrations of Morocco’s passage to the World Cup semifinals. According to a police statement, the people were charged primarily with property damage and violence against law enforcement. According to police sources, some of them had simply gathered in groups “with the intention of committing violent acts.” A total of 108 people were arrested and 19 security personnel were slightly injured. According to the police, some 20,000 fans of the Moroccan soccer team had initially gathered peacefully on the boulevard des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The Government of Ceuta is investigating several local police officers who beat three women with batons after Morocco’s victory in Qatar. The Government of the Autonomous City of Ceuta has opened an investigation after the attack on three women by various agents of the Local Police. According to the complaint filed by the victims, the police “beat the victims with their batons” on Saturday night. The events took place in the Plaza de la Constitución in Ceuta, but the regional government has not clarified whether the women were participating in the celebration of Morocco’s victory over Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals, although the incident did take place after the completion of the match.

Cristiano, after the elimination of Portugal: “Sadly, yesterday the dream ended.” Cristiano Ronaldo made his first statements this Sunday after the elimination of Portugal at the hands of Morocco (1-0) on Saturday in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest foot in the world was my biggest dream”, he began. “Sadly, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed at any time”, he added.

The Italian Daniele Orsato, referee of the Argentina-Croatia semifinal. The Italian referee Daniele Orsato will be in charge of directing the semifinal duel of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and Croatia, next Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the Lusail Stadium. Orsato, 47, directed the 2020 Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich and has been an international referee since 2010. The Italian will be assisted by his compatriots Alessandro Giallatini and Ciro Carbone.

Deschamps will continue until Euro 2024, according to le parisien. Didier Deschamps will continue as France’s national coach until Euro 2024, once he has achieved the goal of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals, according to what the newspaper published this Sunday. le parisien.