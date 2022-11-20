Memphis Depay will debut from the bench in the World Cup in Qatar

Memphis Depay, Barcelona forward, is not yet to start the Netherlands’ first game in the 2022 World Cup against Senegal, as confirmed by Louis Van Gaal this Sunday. The Dutch coach has acknowledged that he will miss the striker in the starting eleven, as will his opponent with the loss of Sadio Mané, a “special” footballer whom he already loved when he was managing Manchester United and of whom he declared himself a “fan”. .

“We miss that Memphis plays as a starter and that Mané can participate. The question is how both teams will solve that. Mané is a special footballer. I already wanted him as Manchester United manager. I’m a fan of Mané. He can make a difference. Senegal He longs for him, but we also miss our top scorer and assistant”, said the coach in reference to Memphis, who is still not fit to start, since he has only played three games this season, the last one in September.

“It’s a great loss for Senegal”, Van Gaal once again assessed Mané, on the eve of the match between the two teams at the Al Thumama stadium, south of Doha, where the coach wants the most from his team at the start of the match which will be, perhaps, his last great tournament. “I think so, but you never know. I took this job because there was no one else available at the time. It was five years after Manchester United. I believe in this group of players. I expect more than third place at Brazil 2014. We can be world champions”, remarked the coach, who did not reveal the line-up, although it has already been decided. He has not even given the name of the one chosen for the goal, disputed between Remko Pasveer, Andries Noppert or Justin Bijlow.