This has been the highlight of the fourth day of the World Cup:

Spain thrashes Costa Rica in their World Cup debut. The Spanish team has achieved a historic win against Costa Rica in its debut at the World Cup in Qatar. Ferran Torres has scored two goals, adding to those of Dani Olmo, Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Morata to round off the most bulky result for Spain in a World Cup match. Luis Enrique’s men completed an almost perfect match, with many chances in their favor and without letting Costa Rica leave their field. The Costa Ricans have not been able to finish off on goal even once.

Japan surprises by beating Germany. The German team has lost to Japan (1-2) and begins its World Cup career with a defeat for the second consecutive edition. Gundogan has passed Flick’s men, but with the changes, the game has gotten out of control and Japan has equalized the contest through Doan. Later, a great goal from Asano with almost no angle set off the surprise. German pressure from the start of the game had generated many dangerous situations.

Players of the German national team cover their mouths in protest before the match against Japan. Footballers have made this gesture in protest of pressure from FIFA to prevent national team captains from wearing OneLove armbands during matches. The organization threatened the teams with yellow cards if they wore these bracelets.

Courtois, hero of Belgium when stopping a penalty. Sometimes the best way out of a quagmire is the most rudimentary. Faced with the predicament in which they found themselves against the energetic Canada, Belgium resorted to one of the oldest and least elaborate recipes: an inspired goalkeeper who saved a penalty and a goal son of a ball, when all the ways of the game showed signs of failure. find themselves dead That was enough for the team led by Roberto Martínez to finish the first day of the World Cup leading their group, after the draw between Croatia and Morocco in the morning.