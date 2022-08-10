On April 1st, Fifa held the draw for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, a tournament that has had many atypical things, starting with the date of the dispute: from always being played during the European summer, now it happened at the end of November and the beginning of December, for climatic reasons.

When the ceremony took place, a fact caught our attention: the opening match, as the calendar was left, will not have either the defending champion of the tournament, as it happened until 2002, nor the local team, as it had been doing since 2006. .

This is the calendar of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today

In the calendar that was disclosed on the official Fifa website, the first game scheduled has as protagonists Netherlands Y Senegal, on November 21, at 5 in the morning, Colombian time.

The debut of the local team will be, according to the same programming, that same day, but at 11 in the morning in Colombia, when it faces the Ecuadorian team. And before that there will be another game: at 8 am England and Iran will play.

Everything seems to indicate that what happened is due to a programming error of the matches and now, the organizing committee would be on the way to correct it, for which the calendar would have a change.

Why would the World Cup start a day earlier?

The Spanish statistician Alexis Martín Tamayo, better known as @2010MisterChip, He assured on his social networks that the Qatar World Cup will start a day earlier than planned, on November 20.

According to @2010MisterChip, the game between Qatar and Ecuador would be anticipated to have an opening ceremony and maintain the tradition of the last World Cups, in which the local team is the protagonist of the first game.

‼️ATTENTION ECUADOR‼️ The World Cup will not start on November 21 (Monday) but on November 20 (Sunday). That day the opening ceremony will be held and then a single match will be played, Qatar-Ecuador, which will therefore be the opening match. — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) August 9, 2022

The same version was shot by the Argentine journalist Martín Líberman, adding that the change of date would be made at the request of the Qatar Football Federation.

Until now, Fifa has not officially ruled on the matter, so we will have to wait for confirmation. The truth is that the theme of the programming of this World Cup has been unusual, in part, also, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which forced the qualifiers to be delayed and the World Cup draw to be held without knowing everyone. classified teams.

