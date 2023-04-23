After yesterday’s success in the individual, another podium for the Italian champion. The race for Olympic qualification continues

Yesterday the return to victory in the individual women’s foil, today the third place in the team. Bebe Vio breaks into the fencing World Cup with a weekend of emotions. In the stage of Nimes (in France) with teammates Loredana Trigilia and Andreea Mogos and the new entry Alessia Biagini the bronze arrived after an applause performance. For Bebe Vio now the commitment moves to the university, in the next few days she will face the graduation session.

The board — The blue quartet started the match with the success in the quarterfinals against Thailand in a match without history won 45-18. In the semifinals, the stop came against China, who then won the event 45-36. Coach Simone Vanni’s girls then promptly recovered in the assault valid for the bronze medal with a 44-35 victory against the Georgia team. See also Bebe Vio and the new bionic hands: "I can't wait to do all the gestures"

Towards Paris — The double after by Bebe Vio brings other precious points for the blue women’s foil in view of the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024. In the men’s epee competition, the blues finished in eighth place, stopped in the quarterfinals by Iran 45-37.

The results — Thus concludes a four-day event that saw Italy conquer two gold medals with Bebe Vio in women’s foil B and Edoardo Giordan in men’s saber A. Four bronze medals: Emanuele Lambertini in men’s épée A, Andreea Ionela Mogos in women’s foil A, Rossana Pasquino in the women’s epee B and the women’s foil quartet.

April 23 – 17:53

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Cup #Nimes #place #Italian #foil #players #find #Bebe #Vio