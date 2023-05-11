World Cup Ice Hockey | The Lions’ first chain has one NHL confirmation, the second chain has two

Leijonat made its presence felt on the main stage of the World Cup home games.

Tampere

Lions trained on Thursday on the eve of the World Cup home games on the ice of the Nokia Arena with full occupancy.

In Thursday’s training, we got a hint of the Lions’ line-up, with which they will face the United States in Friday’s World Cup opener.

The most followed player of the entire tournament, the superstar of the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen starts the tournament in the first chain of the Lions Sakari Manninen and Teemu Hartikainen with.

Manninen and Hartikainen have played together for a long time in both the club and national team. Rantanen last played for Leijon in the spring 2018 World Championships.

The second chain of the Lions is made up of those who played in the SHL during the cannon season Antti Suomelan about. The New York Rangers play on the sidelines of Suomela Kaapo Kako and the Montreal Canadiens Joel Armia.

The Lions’ fourth NHL forward Kasperi Kapanen cools in a triple chain.

As in last spring’s games, there is a familiar pair sled in the quadruple chain Marko Anttila–Hannes Björninen. As the third link in the chain, this time we see a World Cup debutant Ahti Oksanen.

The lions the starting goalkeeper against the United States is likely to be selected as the most valuable player of the SHL playoffs Emil Larmi.

In the opening match, the most valuable player of the last World Cup will start in the role of backup goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora. The role of the third guard is falling to Tappara’s master guard For Christian Heljango.

Based on training, the two-time world champion will be left out of the playing lineup Harri Pesonen and World Cup debutant Walter Merelä.

Lions’ players in training:

Teemu Hartikainen-Sakari Manninen-Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Lehtonen-Atte Ohtamaa

Kaapo Kakko-Antti Suomela-Joel Armia

Olli Määttä-Miika Koivisto

Jere Sallinen-Juho Lammikko-Kasperi Kapanen

Mikael Seppälä-Ville Pokka

Ahti Oksanen-Hannes Björninen-Marko Anttila

Niklas Friman-Nikolas Matinpalo

Emil Larmi (Jussi Olkinuora)

The lions’ superior players in training:

1. composition:

Allowed

Manninen-Hartikainen-Rantanen

Lehtonen

2. composition:

Second

Armia-Kapanen-Finland

Rotten

The opening match of the World Cup tournament between Finland and the United States starts on Friday, May 12. at 16:20 at Nokia Arena in Tampere.