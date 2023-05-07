World Cup Ice Hockey | The club commented on Patrik Laine’s absence from the World Cup

According to Jere Lehtinen, missing the home games is a big disappointment for Patrik Lainee.

Finland the men’s national ice hockey team for the World Cup starting next week was announced on Sunday evening. One star eagerly awaited for the Games was missing from the list. NHL top Patrick Laine won’t be able to participate in the games played in his hometown Tampere anyway.

Laine’s NHL club Columbus Blue Jackets commented on Twitter about the end of the Finnish season.

“Laine, who was sidelined for the last 12 matches of the season due to an injury, did not feel that he was 100% fit, so it was decided that he will not participate in this year’s tournament.”

Laine was sidelined for the end of the NHL regular season due to an extensor injury. Maaltik was also supposed to be with the Leijons in the culminating EHT tournament in Brno, Czech Republic, but at the beginning of the week, the Leijonat announced that Laine would be sidelined.

“Unfortunately, of the previously announced names, Patrik Laine is still not in full playing condition and therefore cannot participate in the World Cup”, Leijonien GM Jere Lehtinen told in the bulletin.

“We have been in contact with Pate during the week and although this is of course a big disappointment for him, he sent the team a lot of cheers for the games,” Lehtinen said.

Finland the team eventually has five NHL signings and a large group of top names from Europe’s top leagues. Many tough names were left out of the team.

“The most difficult choices during my own head coaching. We have a very competitive team and many skilled players, also familiar from the national team, were left out of the lineup this time”, head coach Jukka Jalonen stated about the final World Cup team.