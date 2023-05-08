World Cup Ice Hockey | Patrik Laine’s friend about his absence: “He is a grown man and knows what is best”

NHL star Jakub Voráček would have hoped that Finns could enjoy Patrik Laine’s skills in Tampere.

7.5. 22:09

Brno

On Sunday In the evening, Finnish ice hockey fans were given some sad news when Patrik Laine was reported to be left out of the World Cup.

“Unfortunately, of the previously announced names, Patrik Laine is still not in full playing condition and therefore cannot participate in the World Cup”, Leijonien GM Jere Lehtinen said in the Jääkieckoliitto’s press release.

Patrik Laine’s former teammate, the Czech who starred for the Columbus Blue Jackets Jakub Voracek heard the bad news about Lainee in the ice rink in Brno in the evening and was hugely disappointed. He had just finished a weekend job as an expert on EHT matches for Czech TV.

“I am really sad for him. He would definitely play if he was fit, because the games are in his hometown Tampere,” Voráček told IS.

“But he’s a grown man and knows what’s best for him.”

Laine was supposed to join Leijon for the Czech EHT tournament, but was left out of the group at the beginning of the week.

“This is certainly a big disappointment for the Finns,” Voráček said.

Voráček reminds that Laine has suffered an injury this season. He was sidelined for the end of the NHL regular season due to an extensor injury.

Voráček thinks that Laine’s absence is related to injuries, although the exact reason has not been made public.

“He must have good reasons. He wants to get healthy and prepare carefully for next season,” says Voracek.

Voráček and Laine got along well in Columbus. This season, however, Voráček was only able to play in 11 matches. Voráček’s contract was traded to Arizona because his career is likely over due to brain injuries.

Known as a skilled passer, Voráček is upset that the Finnish puck audience can’t enjoy Laine’s special skills on home ice.

“He is so much fun to watch in the rink. Off the ice, he’s really funny. I wish him nothing but good, because that’s what he deserves,” Voráček said.

Columbus Blue Jackets commented on Twitter about the end of Laine’s season. Columbus’ press release also does not state the exact reason for Laine’s absence.

“Laine, who was sidelined for the last 12 games of the season due to an injury, did not feel he was 100% fit, so it was decided that he will not participate in this year’s tournament,” Columbus’ tweet said.