May 7, 2023
World Cup Ice Hockey | Patrik Laine out – here is the Lions’ team at the World Cup

Finland will go to the World Cup home games with a famous group.

The head coach Jukka Jalonen has named the Finnish team for the Men’s Ice Hockey World Cup.

There are five NHL players in the Lions World Cup team: forwards Mikko Rantanen, Kaapo Kakko, Joel Armia, Kasperi Kapanen and defender Olli Määttä.

Patrick Laine is not in the team. Laine was already coming to the World Cup, but he withdrew from the team before the Czech World Cup. The reason for Laine’s absence is unknown.

Lions’ team at the World Cup

Goalkeepers

HELJANKO Christian

LARMI Emil

STRAP Jussi

Defenders

FRIMAN Niklas

KOIVISTO Miika

LEHTONEN Mikko

MATIN POLO Nikolas

MISS Olli

OHMATA Atte

POKKA Ville

BLACKSMITH Mikael

Attackers

ANTTILA Marko

ARMY Joel

BJÖRNINEN Hannes

HARTIKAINEN Teemu

TWO Kaapo

KAPANE Kasperi

POND Juho

MANNINE Sakari

MERELÄ Walter

OKSANEN Ahti

PESONEN Harri

RANTANEN Mikko

ALLOWED Jere

FINLAND Antti

The general practice of the lions in the Czech EHT tournament went smoothly. On Thursday, Finland beat the Czech Republic 3–2 in overtime, but lost both to Switzerland (1–2) and Sweden (3–4 and.).

Finland will begin his World Cup career on Friday, May 12, with a match against the United States.

The other teams in Group A are Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Austria, France and Hungary. Finland will play all of its first group matches and any play-off games in Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

Group B of the WC tournament and part of the quarterfinals will be played in Riga, Latvia.

