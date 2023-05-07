World Cup Ice Hockey | Patrik Laine out – here is the Lions’ team at the World Cup

Finland will go to the World Cup home games with a famous group.

The head coach Jukka Jalonen has named the Finnish team for the Men’s Ice Hockey World Cup.

There are five NHL players in the Lions World Cup team: forwards Mikko Rantanen, Kaapo Kakko, Joel Armia, Kasperi Kapanen and defender Olli Määttä.

Patrick Laine is not in the team. Laine was already coming to the World Cup, but he withdrew from the team before the Czech World Cup. The reason for Laine’s absence is unknown.

Lions’ team at the World Cup Goalkeepers HELJANKO Christian LARMI Emil STRAP Jussi Defenders FRIMAN Niklas KOIVISTO Miika LEHTONEN Mikko MATIN POLO Nikolas MISS Olli OHMATA Atte POKKA Ville BLACKSMITH Mikael Attackers ANTTILA Marko ARMY Joel BJÖRNINEN Hannes HARTIKAINEN Teemu TWO Kaapo KAPANE Kasperi POND Juho MANNINE Sakari MERELÄ Walter OKSANEN Ahti PESONEN Harri RANTANEN Mikko ALLOWED Jere FINLAND Antti

The general practice of the lions in the Czech EHT tournament went smoothly. On Thursday, Finland beat the Czech Republic 3–2 in overtime, but lost both to Switzerland (1–2) and Sweden (3–4 and.).

Finland will begin his World Cup career on Friday, May 12, with a match against the United States.

The other teams in Group A are Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Austria, France and Hungary. Finland will play all of its first group matches and any play-off games in Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

Group B of the WC tournament and part of the quarterfinals will be played in Riga, Latvia.