On our way to Qatar 2022, today we are talking about the eighth World Cup ever held. The tournament was played in England and 16 teams participated, fighting during the month of July 1966 to win the championship trophy.
Three were the countries that presented their candidacy to celebrate a world cup in their home. Federal Germany, England and Spain fought in the voting to obtain this prestigious recognition. Finally it was the English who took the cat to the water.
The 1966 World Cup went down in history for many reasons. one of them for being the first in which there was an official mascot of the Tournament: the lion Willie.
Villa Park (Birmingham), Goodison Park (Liverpool), White City and Wembley (London), Ayresome Park (Middlesbrough), Old Trafford (Manchester), Hillsborough (Sheffield) and Roker Park (Sunderland).
The rules imposed by FIFA required that only one selection between Africa and Asia would participate. This caused the protest of the Africans who affirmed that they had a sufficient level and the right to enjoy their own quota, which caused the 15 selections of that continent to withdraw. The rest of the quotas were distributed as follows: 10 for Europe, 4 for South America and 1 for North America.
Finally, the teams that managed to qualify were Federal Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, North Korea, Spain, France, Hungary, England, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Switzerland, Soviet Union and Uruguay.
The teams were divided into four balanced groups. In the first of them, it was the hosts and the Charrúas who forced Mexico and France to go home early. West Germany and Argentina left out a Spanish team that could only beat the Swiss. Against all odds, Portugal and Hungary eliminated Brazil, and in the last group the Soviet Union and North Korea surprised Italy and Chile.
Quarter finals
Soviet Union 2-1 Hungary
West Germany 4-0 Uruguay
Portugal 5-3 North Korea
England 1-0 Argentina
semifinals
England 2-1 Portugal
West Germany 2-1 Soviet Union
England 4-2 West Germany
The English were quick to equalize West Germany’s early goal. Later the British would take the lead again, but through Weber the Germans sent the game into extra time at the last minute. A brace from Hurst, which allowed him to complete his hat-trick, gave the English their first and only world cup.
Champion: England
England was the best team in the tournament from cover to cover. They led their group and later eliminated Argentina, Portugal and Germany. Fair winner.
Runner-up: West Germany
Germany was also deserving of reaching that grand final. After finishing first in the group, they thrashed Uruguay in the quarterfinals. Later he would eliminate the Soviet Union in the semifinals to end up losing in the final against the English.
Eusebius: 9 goals
Helmut Haller: 6 goals
Geoff Hurst: 4 goals
Banks, Schnellinger, Moore, Charlton, Sanchis, Coluna, Charlton, Beckenbauer, Simões, Eusebio, and Bene.
#World #Cup #history #England #World #Cup #feature #mascot
Leave a Reply