Realizing the dream of experiencing a World Cup is the greatest dream a football fan can have. Lucas Villarroel, a young Argentine, has been in Qatar since 7 September. He barely has the money to survive, so to save he drinks water from the city fountains and begs. But his motivation is not just to participate in one of the biggest sporting events in the world. “I will do everything I can to get you Julián Álvarez’s signature,” he promised his friend Ignacio, who was unable to travel because he had to undergo surgery for a tumor. “Even though I came for everything the national team and Leo Messi stand for, I made this promise to a friend who has been operated on for a brain tumor and with whom we always travel to see River Plate,” said Lucas. And 24 thousand km away, his friend Ignacio follows him on social media and waits for him.



