Fans who go to Qatar to watch the 2022 Football World Cup can prepare their pockets, as the country has one of the most expensive beers in the world with a glass exceeding the price of R$ 60.00.

The information came from the English newspaper The Sun, which compared the price of the drink in England and also in the host country of the World Cup.

+ Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday the accumulated prize of R$ 60 million

While in the land of the queen, a glass of beer (550 ml) costs an average of 4.07 pounds sterling (about R$25.50), in Qatar the drink will cost 9.98 pounds sterling (R$62.55 in the current exchange rate).

As in Muslim countries, Qatar imposes severe restrictions on the consumption of alcoholic beverages. During the World Cup, this type of drink can only be sold inside the stadiums and in the fan zones managed by the fifa.

The Qatar World Cup starts on November 21 with the match between Senegal and Holland. The Brazilian team will make its debut in the competition against Serbia, on November 24th.

The post World Cup: Glass of beer in Qatar will cost more than R$ 60.00 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#World #Cup #Glass #beer #Qatar #cost #R6000