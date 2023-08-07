It is the sixth gold won in the individual by the Piedmontese after those of 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022: in the final he beat the British Bigham. Third place for Friulian
Fantastic Filippo Ganna who won the gold in the individual pursuit in 4’01″976 beating the British Daniel Bigham (4’02″030) in the final after a crazy comeback in the last two laps when he was down by two seconds. It is the sixth gold won by the Piedmontese after those of 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Ganna had qualified for the final for the gold medal with the best time (4’01”344).
The other blue, Jonathan Milan, previously won the bronze in 4’05″868, clearly overcoming the Portuguese Oliveira (4’08″469) in the final.
