Fantastic Filippo Ganna who won the gold in the individual pursuit in 4’01″976 beating the British Daniel Bigham (4’02″030) in the final after a crazy comeback in the last two laps when he was down by two seconds. It is the sixth gold won by the Piedmontese after those of 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Ganna had qualified for the final for the gold medal with the best time (4’01”344).