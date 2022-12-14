France reach their second consecutive final and will therefore have the chance to win the World Cup two editions in a row. The French brought home the result without evident supremacy over Morocco, but exploiting the few opportunities they had with great cynicism.

On the shields tonight too Mbappe, who despite not scoring sowed panic in the Moroccan defense, also providing the assist for the 2-0 goal. He was excellent overall in Morocco’s choral performance, who came very close to scoring on a couple of occasions.