World Cup football | Will Lionel Messi get the crown he sought in his career, or will France destroy the golden dreams with their double championship?

Lionel Messi has achieved everything else on the football field except the world championship. On Sunday, Messi will either get the brightest possible crown for his wonderful career, or he will be heavily disappointed as France celebrates for the second time in a row. The importance of the first goal in an even match is huge.

Unusually who has played at the absolute top level in the world for a long time Lionel Messi’s have to feel a huge burden of pressure on their shoulders.

Messi has won everything possible in his wonderful career, except for the world championship. Now he gets to claim the brightest crown in his last World Cup match under the eyes of the whole world.

Can the superstar play in the pressure cooker at his level and lead Argentina to become world champions?

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had the greatest duel in the history of the sport for almost two decades for the title of the world’s best player. Messi overshadowed the Portuguese in Qatar, and it’s finally time for him to rise Diego Maradona alongside also in the number of world championships.

The legend loved by all Argentines led the “Albiceleste” to its last World Cup title in 1986.

Messi is now, at the age of 35, playing the most important games of his life. Five scored goals, three goal assists and a huge number of created scoring opportunities (18) speak of the captain’s success in the 10th shirt.

He has been exactly the kind of leader and key player that Argentina has needed.

Lionel Messi (left) and Julián Álvarez have excelled at the World Cup in Qatar. Messi has scored five goals and Álvarez four.

Mess does not exactly burden itself with defense obligations. He walks for miles during the matches, but at the same time reads the game effectively, observing and is one step ahead of others at the right time.

Messi, who sparkled throughout the tournament, has only scored his first playoff goals in Qatar, in his fifth World Cup. The goal net has been swinging in all three playoff games.

The achievement is already a record for Argentina in the playoffs. Records also include 11 World Cup goals scored and eight goal assists.

They tell about the threat that Messi constantly poses to the opponent – especially when Messi has released a different player to score each time. The performance is far from schematic.

In Qatar, Messi has already passed by Enzo Fernández, Nahuel Molina and by Julián Álvarez paints.

Álvarez, 22, has already scored four goals in the tournament. He became the youngest player to score two semifinal goals against Croatia Pelé after. At the age of 17, Pelé scored two goals in both the semifinal and the final in 1958.

The Manchester City forward, like Messi, has been a golden player for Argentina. The country has scored 12 goals, when the Dutch quarter-final penalty shootout is not included in the calculations. Álvarez has been on the field in 11 of them. All five goals conceded by Argentina have come when Álvarez was on the bench.

Olivier Giroud (left) and Kylian Mbappé have been France’s power players. Mbappé has scored five goals and Giroud four.

Background Messi’s assists Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in the World Cup, which is as many as Diego Maradona. Each pass is a hit made by a different player: 2018: Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Mercado 2022: Enzo Fernández, Nahuel Molina, Julián Álvarez Source: Statistics service Opta.

In France has had two efficient finishers in the games, like Argentina. Playing with Messi in Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé has scored five goals and is an attacker in AC Milan Olivier Giroud four.

Mbappé, fast, skilled and finishing great goals, turns 24 two days after the Games. If all goes according to Mbappé’s plans, he will be celebrating as a two-time world champion.

The egotistical French star also sensitively shows another side of himself, if everything doesn’t go the way he wants. If Argentina make Mbappé angry on Sunday, they will be strong.

The most important player of “Les Bleus” is Atlético Madrid instead of Mbappé or Giroud Antoine Griezmannwho rhythms France’s game with his timely passes and conscientiously grinds at both ends of the field.

Griezmann, 31, has not scored a single goal in the Games. Instead, he has made the players around him better and enabled Mbappé to play the role of a free passer in the defensive direction.

The relatively free-moving skill has created more goalscoring chances (21) than anyone else in the World Cup, assisted the most goals (3) and created the most goal assist expectations (3.14).

The Analyst, specializing in sports-related data journalism tells Griezmann’s assist expected to be at a unique level above three Maradona’s, Johan Cruyff and Xavi with.

Antoine Griezmann has created 21 chances for France and scored three goals.

Griezmann’s the value for France can also be seen without the ball. He presses actively, intercepts passes and starts counterattacks.

Griezmann has the fewest ball touches on the left side of the field. According to the analysis, he most often gets possession of the ball in the central area or in the defensive third.

It would be hard to imagine France reaching the final without Griezmann, but an almost equally important player toils in the team’s defense, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté.

The 23-year-old Konaté has been an extremely high-quality fighting player in the games. Statistical service Opta told Konaté had been in 22 singles matches before the semifinals, of which he had won 21.

Tackles and possession of the ball have been recorded for Konaté almost seven times per match. However, his playing in the final is uncertain due to possible illness.

France’s last lock is against Tottenham Hugo Lloris, who saved his first clean sheet of the Games in the semifinals. Argentina and Aston Villa Emiliano Martinez has kept three clean sheets.

It’s no wonder, because both countries have left their opponents with few goal posts.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez has kept a clean sheet in three World Cup matches. In the photo, Martínez saves a penalty kick by Holland’s Virgil van Dijk in the quarter-finals.

of Qatar the WC final, which will be played on national day, is expected to be very even. For example, The Analyst evaluate on Saturday that Argentina will win the World Cup with a probability of 50.68 percent and France with a probability of 49.32 percent.

The importance of the opening goal is emphasized in low-scoring matches. Optan by France have never lost a World Cup match they have led at half time. The balance is 25 wins and one draw.

Argentina is on the other hand played 32 matches in a row in which the opening goal of the match has not been scored in its net. Argentina have started the scoring themselves 30 times, and two matches have ended in a goalless draw.

The last time Argentina lost 0–1 against Paraguay was in November 2020.

Both Argentina and France are looking for the third world championship in their history from the Lusail stadium. Argentina, playing in its sixth World Cup final, has celebrated gold in 1978 and 1986.

France will be seen in the World Cup final for the fourth time. It has won the championship in 1998 and 2018, so there is a place in the rare group of countries that have celebrated World Cup gold twice in a row.

Italy did the trick at their home games in 1934 and successfully defended their championship in France in 1938. Brazil was the best in 1958 in Sweden and 1962 in Chile.

Soccer World Cup final Argentina–France on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m. The match can be seen live on Yle TV2 and Yle Areena.

