World Cup football | Why does Lionel Messi walk more than others? Short answer: he scans

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is a multiple world soccer player of the year and still, at the age of 35, according to many experts, a player in his own class. But why does he walk so much during matches?

Is there something wrong with Messi? Is he lazy? Isn’t football a game of running, as you often hear in Finland?

Short the answer is: while walking, Messi reads the game. Or as we would say, borrowing English: he scans.

During the game, Messi examines and, as it were, slices the game quickly piece by piece. At the same time, he stores information that affects the decisions he makes in the field.

Or like Lionel Messi’s Barcelona champion coach Pep Guardiola Amazon’s This is Football– in the series says:

“He doesn’t run, but he keeps an eye on what’s happening on the field. He sniffs out where the weak points of the opponent’s defensive line are. After five, ten minutes, in front of his eyes, in his brain, there is a map telling him exactly where there is space on the field and what the landscape of the game is like. And he knows where to move so he has more space to attack.”

His observations with Messi predicts the movements and reactions of the ball and the opponents to game situations and how the decisions of both the opponents and the players of his own team affect the game.

In decisive goal-scoring situations or assists, it often seems that Messi is more than a step ahead of others.

But how does he do it on the field?

The creators of Be Your Best, a Twitter account specializing in football, calculated that in Argentina’s match against Poland, Messi observed the events of the game, the movements of the opponents and the spaces created on the field 680 times only in the TV images in which he appeared on the screen.

The actual number of observations is of course much higher.

English On average, Premier League forwards look around 0.28 times per second in the 10 seconds before they get possession of the ball. Messi’s corresponding reading describing the frequency of observations was 0.38 observations per second against Poland.

In other words, Messi made an average of four observations per 10 seconds in those situations where the camera followed him when he got possession of the ball and which could be analyzed based on the TV image. The reading is very high for an attacker playing in tight spaces in the middle of defenders.

Usually, the most observations on the field are made by the middle midfielders and top players of the teams. According to research by Norwegian football analyst Geir Jordet In the Premier League, the reading for midfielders is 0.53 and for defenders 0.43 observations per second.

Pep Guardiola says that Messi is always in the game, even if it doesn’t always seem like it. He plays with his eyes up, so to speak, and his head is constantly spinning.

You could say that the ability to make quick observations is a necessary virtue for Messi. He constantly plays guarded by multiple players.

The knowledge of what is happening around him helps and protects him, and therefore he is able to decide matches and help his team in many ways.

“He’s like in a jungle where you have to survive,” says Pep Guardiola This is Football – series interview.

The beginning to return to the questions – Messi is not lazy, nor is he in bad shape. Speed ​​is available when needed.

In the match against Poland, he made 32 short sprints from full speed and 38 against Mexico. In the quarter-final against Australia, he covered more than 8.5 kilometers and about half of it by running.

And a lazy player wouldn’t have played a thousand matches in his career, scored 789 goals and given 348 assists – and didn’t score three goals in the current World Cup. And he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or, the golden globe given to the world’s best player seven times.

He has coped very well in the football jungle.

Sources: BBC Sport, This is Football, Givemesport, The Athletic, Be Your Best, SportBible