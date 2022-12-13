World Cup football | Why does Croatia’s World Cup kit have a face mask? The reason can be found in a collision with a teammate

If there is a practical reason for Guardioli’s spectacular mask.

13.12. 22:24

of Croatia Champion of the World Cup team If Guardiol has attracted attention in Qatar not only with his solid game performances but also with the spectacular protective mask that adorns his face.

The mask is a spectacular sight and fits the habitus of a member of Croatia’s tough defensive line perfectly, but the reason for the special accessory is purely practical.

Guardiol, 20, broke his nose in November after colliding with his RB Leipzig teammate Willi Orban’s with in the middle of a Bundesliga match. He returned to the field already a week later but has been wearing a mask ever since to avoid new bumps on his sore nose.

Guardiola is not the only World Cup star who has completed his racing career with a mask on his face.

Also South Korea’s number one star Son Heung-min wore similar protection on his face. Son injured his face in a match against his club team Tottenham in the fall.

According to Son, playing with the mask has been less difficult than he had previously imagined.

“It is made of good material. It is light, sturdy and protects well against hits. I was surprised because it was much lighter than I imagined,” Son described his mask during the Games Metro by.