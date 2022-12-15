World Cup football | Video: The atmosphere heated up after France’s victory, thousands of riot police on the streets of Paris

The atmosphere in southern France became threatening after France overthrew Morocco.

Gamely the struggling Morocco couldn’t do better in the semi-finals of the World Cup. France advanced to the final with a 2–0 win.

After the battle stopped, emotions ran high in the French city of Montpellier.

The local newspaper Midi Libre Montpellier published a video on Twitter of Moroccan and French supporters coming together.

Flares and fireworks fling menacingly, but no fists are shaken.

Situation is also on in the French capital, Paris. The main street on the Champs Elysees is the British newspaper Express as many as 2,500 riot police were ordered to keep order.

Riots in the capital were prepared for, as supporters of France and Morocco rioted in Paris already on Saturday after the countries won their quarter-final matches. The British newspaper Independent according to the police arrested at least 74 people.

In ranka more than a million people of Moroccan ancestry live here.

France will face Argentina in the final match of the World Cup on Sunday.