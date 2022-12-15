Thursday, December 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | Video: The atmosphere heated up after France’s victory, thousands of riot police on the streets of Paris

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

The atmosphere in southern France became threatening after France overthrew Morocco.

Gamely the struggling Morocco couldn’t do better in the semi-finals of the World Cup. France advanced to the final with a 2–0 win.

After the battle stopped, emotions ran high in the French city of Montpellier.

The local newspaper Midi Libre Montpellier published a video on Twitter of Moroccan and French supporters coming together.

Flares and fireworks fling menacingly, but no fists are shaken.

Situation is also on in the French capital, Paris. The main street on the Champs Elysees is the British newspaper Express as many as 2,500 riot police were ordered to keep order.

Riots in the capital were prepared for, as supporters of France and Morocco rioted in Paris already on Saturday after the countries won their quarter-final matches. The British newspaper Independent according to the police arrested at least 74 people.

In ranka more than a million people of Moroccan ancestry live here.

See also  Hockey KooKoo quickly takes the lead in Mikkeli, HIFK starts in Turku at 6.30 pm - HS follows the Sunday of three matches moment by moment

France will face Argentina in the final match of the World Cup on Sunday.

#World #Cup #football #Video #atmosphere #heated #Frances #victory #thousands #riot #police #streets #Paris

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Biocompatible implant for mammoplasty created in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result