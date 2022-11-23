World Cup football | Tough or not? HS went through the Fifa training material with an expert, here it is all about sleight of hand

Hand fouls and their interpretation often heat up emotions, as a penalty kick can even decide the world championship.

Player slides in the penalty area to block a pass, and the ball hits his hand. Penalty kick or not?

The defending player rushes into the path of the shot, and the ball bounces from the player’s own leg to the arm spread to the side of the body. Shall we take the ball to the point?

The penalty kick is the single most exciting moment of a football match, which often becomes a decisive part in terms of the final result. That’s why penalty kicks also come up in the discussion week after week.

A record 29 penalty kicks were awarded at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the verdicts are sure to divide opinion in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as well.

Especially a lot of uncertainty and misinterpretations are related to manual errors, the definition of the error and the consequences.

Best the way to understand the different aspects of the hand foul rule is to go through it with the help of official training material. The International Football Association Board, or Ifab, is the international body that decides on the rules of football, and with the help of the videos it uses in referee training, the hand foul rule is clarified in a new way.

The interpretations of the videos and the hand foul rule are opened by the referee expert of the southern region of the Swedish Football Association Antti Munukkawho works as a trainer for referees and whistles Veikkausliiga matches.

Deliberate hand playing

This is definitely the clearest part of the rule. Field players are prohibited from touching the ball with their hands, so any intentional playing with their hands is a foul.

“Whenever a hand foul from a shot towards the goal is whistled, the penalty is a yellow card,” says Munukka.

The player makes himself unnaturally bigger

If a player’s hands are clearly off the body and the ball hits his hand or arm, the ball is usually taken to the penalty spot. It sounds simple, but it isn’t always. The keyword in the rule is unnatural.

Often the most controversial penalty decisions (whistles or no whistles) are related to the natural playing position. The reason is clear: the natural playing position requires interpretation. How much should the hands be off the body or how high, so that the position is natural? Raising a hand above the head almost always results in a penalty kick if the ball hits the hand.

“At what point does the position of the hands turn into a hand error?” Munukka asks and gradually raises his arms upwards from the sides of his body.

In the videos below, the first hand foul results in a penalty, the second does not. In the first, the position of the defending player is interpreted as unnatural, in the second as natural.

The judgment is also influenced by whether the ball’s trajectory is predictable or not. A surprising bounce from teammates is a little more forgiving than a direct hit.

On the other hand, it doesn’t matter if the ball bounces from another part of the player’s body to the player’s hand.

“If a player makes himself unnaturally bigger, the situation should be called a penalty”, Munukka corrects one of the most common misconceptions.

In the videos below, the first one does not result in a penalty kick, the second one does. The position of the hand and the distance from the body is decisive.

What about sliding? In that case, the hand is usually taken for support from the ground. According to Ifab’s training videos, some situations are broken, others are not.

“Slides are often really difficult. If the hand is supporting the body, it’s ok. Then somewhere further away from the body it’s no longer okay.”

In the first of the videos below, the hand position is interpreted as natural, the second is not.

Scoring a goal by hand or immediately after a manual error

Even this rule is sometimes forgotten, even though the rule is quite clear in the present form. If the ball hits the player’s own hand after a header, for example, and goes into the goal, the hit is rejected due to a hand error. Likewise, if the ball hits a player’s hand, for example during possession, and he immediately shoots the ball into the goal.

If, after an unintentional hand foul, the player passes, for example, one more defender and only then shoots the ball into the goal, the hit did not occur immediately after the hand foul and the goal is accepted.

A point has been removed from the current rules where an unintentional hand error by a teammate would result in the goal being disallowed.

In the first of the videos below, the goal occurs immediately after the hand foul and it is disallowed, in the second the hand foul precedes the goal but does not happen immediately before it.

Bouncing and controlled playing

According to Munuka, controlled play is one of the rules of thumb used in the Finnish Football Association’s referee training.

The idea is that if a player kicks or punches the ball in a controlled manner, but it hits him or a teammate’s hand, no foul is called. The position of the hand does not matter in the situation.

In both videos, the game continues and the hand foul is not whistled, because the player plays the ball in a controlled manner and unintentionally hits his own hand.

On the other hand, a small touch on the ball does not meet the definition of a controlled performance. Therefore, for example, reaching your head towards the ball so that the ball hits your own hand after touching it should cause a penalty kick.

So, and then of course there is the role of the video referee system (var). In the training material that I went through with Munukka, there are numerous points that state how the situation should have been judged, but in the same context there is a comment that the situation does not require the intervention of the referee, even if the judgment on the field is different.

So there are situations where there are grounds for opposing decisions. Thus, var does not intervene in the situation, since no obvious error has occurred.

“If the referee’s decision is correct enough, var does not intervene.”

At the end of the day, many situations are still determined by the opinion of the referee on the field. Even if clear mistakes can be eliminated with the help of videos, the human factor guarantees that there will be enough talk about judgments in the coming weeks as well.

