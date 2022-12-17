World Cup football | The World Cup bronze medal match brings two beautiful stories together: will Luka Modrić’s or Morocco’s fairy tale have a happy ending?

Luka Modrić’s farewell. The last chapter of Morocco’s World Cup fairy tale. These things are worth watching in the bronze medal game of the World Championships.

Football in the bronze game of the men’s World Cup, Croatia, the finalist of the last Games, and Morocco, the super surprise of the current Games, will meet on Saturday.

The bronze match as a concept is controversial. In the opinion of many, playing for bronze does not belong to elite sports. In the match, two disappointed and tired teams from close-paced competitions will meet.

For example, the bronze match has not been played in the men’s European Championship in football since the 1980 Italian European Championship.

Now the bronze game offers at least some nice nuances: The last World Cup game of a great soccer legend and a team that persistently carried the pride of the African continent.

When superstars of their generation Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo take the media attention, in their shadow, the 37-year-old ends his World Championship career with the bronze medal Luka Modric.

“I know that I am of a certain age and that these will be my last games in the Croatian shirt,” Modrić said during the games in the Fifa+ documentary series.

Modrić will go down in the history of the sport as a stylish player on and off the field. With his incredible game intelligence and passing skills, he has found space on the grass for his 172-centimeter frame, which from the outside does not look like the body of one of the world’s best soccer players.

Modrić has never been the fastest, and age has slowed his movement even further, but his intelligence has always kept him one step ahead of his opponent.

While Messi and Ronaldo have shown their childish side in the games, Modrić has shown his greatness. When Croatia beat Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals, Modrić was the first to console the losing team.

Luka Modrić (right) consoled Brazil’s Neymar after the quarter-final.

Modrić has won everything possible at the club team level, including the Champions League five times. Although the brightest crown at the national team level remains unattainable, leading Croatia, a population of just under four million people, to the World Cup medal games twice as a captain is a tough trick.

Undoubtedly, one of the greats of his generation is saying goodbye to the World Cup arenas – a player who has also been able to stop Messi and Ronaldo’s trophy march for a while.

In 2018, Modrić won the Ballon d’Or awarded to the best male soccer player in the world (Ballon d’Or) and broke the 10-year Messi–Ronaldo winning axis. After Modrić, Messi won the award twice in a row. This year the award was received Karim Benzema.

If Morocco reaches the bronze, it continues its historic performances.

Overall, Morocco was the first team from the African continent to advance to the semi-finals in the history of the World Cup. At the same time, it became the 25th country in the history of the World Cup, which began in 1930, to reach the final four. A medal would crown the games of the surprising country.

Previously, only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) have reached the quarter-finals from the African continent.

Morocco’s success brings joy to the continent, which has been waiting for a long time for even one country to rise to challenge the power elite of the Europeans and South Americans at the World Cup level.

At the same time, Morocco has broken the stereotypes of teams coming from the African continent full of skilled, but solo individuals and where the tactical side is lacking. Morocco has charmed specifically with its soulful team play and the head coach Walid Regraguin with carefully honed defensive winning match plans.

The value of Morocco’s performance is also enhanced by the fact that it has not been swayed by, for example, an easy tournament schedule or another external factor – at most, perhaps, a line of judges that allows a dirty style of play.

In their opening group, Morocco played undefeated against Croatia, Belgium and Canada. In the playoffs, the mighty Spain and Portugal fell out of the way, until France was too tough in the semi-finals.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi was consoled by captain Romain Saïss after their semi-final loss to France.

Croatia and Morocco met in the first group in their opening game, which ended goalless. After an uneventful game, few could have guessed that the teams would meet again in the bronze medal game.

Although bitter disappointment is the overriding feeling of the players, Croatia and especially Morocco are historically the size of countries in men’s World Cup arenas, that the value of the bronze medal will be even brighter in the future.

The bronze medal match of the World Cup between Croatia and Morocco on Saturday at 17:00. The match will be shown on MTV and C More.

