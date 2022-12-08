World Cup football | The World Cup boss gave startling statements about the migrant worker’s death

According to Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the World Cup, “death is a natural part of life, whether you die at work or while sleeping”.

8.12. 21:26

Valued sports website The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a migrant worker died during the group games in the Sealine Beach villa village, which served as the base for the Saudi Arabian national football team during the World Cup tournament.

According to the website, the deceased was a Filipino man in his 40s.

Read more: The Athletic: Migrant worker dies doing repairs at Saudi camp site

A reporter from the Reuters news agency raised the issue when interviewing the CEO of the World Cup Nasser Al Khateri. The CEO’s response was surprisingly blunt.

“Death is a natural part of life, whether you die at work or while sleeping. A worker died – our condolences to his family – but it is strange that you want to focus on this as your first question,” Al Khater tweeted to the reporter.

Other for example, the British broadcasting company BBC published the interview in its news. Award-winning BBC sports reporter Dan Roan posted a video of the interview on his Twitter account.

Al Khater wonders at the very beginning of the interview why the reporter wants to keep such a thing from him.

“The really successful World Cup is in full swing, and this is something you want to talk about right now?” the CEO is happy.

Al Khater lined up of The Athletic stated later in the interview that the deaths of the workers have been a big topic of conversation during the Games, even though none of the things that have been said on the subject are true at all.

In the process he regrets that Qatar constantly has to face such negativity around the Games.

“We are a bit disappointed that the journalists have escalated this false information. And honestly, I think a lot of journalists should ask themselves and reflect on why they’ve been trying to bang on this same topic for so long,” Al Khater rants.

The deaths of migrant workers have been a big topic of conversation around the World Cup. According to The Guardian, already about a year ago, 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the Games were awarded to the country.

The Qatari authorities’ view differs from The Guardian’s information. According to them, 37 migrant workers have died and there are three work-related deaths.