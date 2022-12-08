World Cup football | The World Cup boss gave startling statements about the migrant worker’s death

According to Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the World Cup, “death is a natural part of life, whether you die at work or while sleeping”.
Valued sports website The Athletic reported on Wednesday that a migrant worker died during the group games in the Sealine Beach villa village, which served as the base for the Saudi Arabian national football team during the World Cup tournament.
According to the website, the deceased was a Filipino man in his 40s.
A reporter from the Reuters news agency raised the issue when interviewing the CEO of the World Cup Nasser Al Khateri. The CEO’s response was surprisingly blunt.
“Death is a natural part of life, whether you die at work or while sleeping. A worker died – our condolences to his family – but it is strange that you want to focus on this as your first question,” Al Khater tweeted to the reporter.
Other for example, the British broadcasting company BBC published the interview in its news. Award-winning BBC sports reporter Dan Roan posted a video of the interview on his Twitter account.
Al Khater wonders at the very beginning of the interview why the reporter wants to keep such a thing from him.
“The really successful World Cup is in full swing, and this is something you want to talk about right now?” the CEO is happy.
Al Khater lined up of The Athletic stated later in the interview that the deaths of the workers have been a big topic of conversation during the Games, even though none of the things that have been said on the subject are true at all.
In the process he regrets that Qatar constantly has to face such negativity around the Games.
“We are a bit disappointed that the journalists have escalated this false information. And honestly, I think a lot of journalists should ask themselves and reflect on why they’ve been trying to bang on this same topic for so long,” Al Khater rants.
The deaths of migrant workers have been a big topic of conversation around the World Cup. According to The Guardian, already about a year ago, 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the Games were awarded to the country.
The Qatari authorities’ view differs from The Guardian’s information. According to them, 37 migrant workers have died and there are three work-related deaths.
Fact
The problems of the World Cup in Qatar
Background: In December 2010, the board of the International Football Federation (FIFA) decided to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
Of the 22 board members who made the decision, 20 have either been convicted of corruption or charged with ethically questionable activities.
Requirements about moving the games away from Qatar already appeared in the early 2010s. In 2014, Bleacher Report listed five reasons. These included the heat, the peculiar timing of the games (which meant the suspension of the European leagues for several weeks), homophobia, the miserable status of migrant workers and the absence of football infrastructure.
In May 2015 The Swiss police made a surprise raid on Fifa. The background was the information received by the United States federal prosecutor’s authorities about the suspected crimes of Fifa executives.
In spring 2019 Fifa planned to expand the tournament to 48 countries. In addition to Qatar, the games would have been played in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Fifa tried to calm the blockade declared by Qatar’s neighboring countries in 2017 with its “football diplomacy”.
Human rights organizations and the International Construction Federation (BWI) opposed moving the Games to countries where human rights and working conditions would be even worse than in Qatar. Fifa abandoned its emergency plan in May 2019.
Stadiums it is impossible to estimate the number of people who died in connection with the construction and other building projects related to the games, but based on the reports of investigative journalists, they number in the thousands. Fifa has defended the organization of the games by saying that thanks to the preparations for the games, human rights and working conditions have improved. However, FIFA is not ready to pay compensation to the families of people who died during the construction work.
Qatar is ruled by the Al Thani family and there are no political parties in the country. The ruling elite can act arbitrarily. Qatar has announced that the World Cup tournament is a carefully thought-out event in terms of climate protection. It is more likely that a large part of the stadiums built in Doha will be left without further use when the World Cup spectacle ends on Qatar’s Independence Day on December 18.
