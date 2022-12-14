World Cup football | The wife of a journalist who died in Qatar: the cause of death was an enlarged aorta

Grant Wahl died last Friday during a quarter-final match at the World Cup.

Football American sports reporter who died at the World Cup Grant Wahl’s the cause of death has been determined. Wahl’s wife Céline Gounder told the CBS morning show that the cause of death was aortic dilatation, says The Washington Post.

According to Gounder, the enlargement grew slowly and had not been noticed before. Large aortic dilatation may rupture, usually resulting in death.

Gounder, who is an infectious disease specialist, dismissed suggestions that there was anything suspicious about the death. Wahl’s brother Eric Wahl is, among other things claimed that Grant Wahl might have been killed.

Wahl cut short in the middle of last Friday night’s quarterfinals. Wahl was reporting on the match between Argentina and the Netherlands when he collapsed on the floor in the media room. Paramedics who arrived at the scene tried to revive Wahl and took him away on a stretcher.

Special Editor of The Sunday Times Josh Glancywho was present when Wahl was shortened, blamed the International Football Association Fifa for the journalist’s death.

Glancy wondered why the stadium didn’t have a defibrillator.

Wahl had said last week Monday on his website that he had visited a doctor’s office in Qatar. He said he had been suffering from a cold for ten days, which had worsened during the match between the USA and the Netherlands. Wahl described feeling pressure and discomfort in his chest.