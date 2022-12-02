World Cup football | The streets of Tokyo celebrated the next place, in Germany they mourned the end of the era of greatness

Japan took the next place, and Germany’s World Cup ended in the first group.

Germany’s the men’s national football team receives merciless treatment in the press of their home country, when the World Cup tournament ended already in the initial group stage. Germany beat Costa Rica in the final game, but it wasn’t enough as Japan knocked off Spain.

“The next collapse”, reports Frankfurt Allgemeine, for example own analysis story.

Lehti says the team experienced a brutal self-deception just 18 months before the European Championships, which Germany is hosting.

The magazine is also surprised that the team seemed to be satisfied after the draw against Spain in the second match, when it kept its chance to continue. The atmosphere in the team during the final game is estimated to be better.

Bild says German player By Joshua Kimmich hurling failures in the post-game interview.

“Personally, this is the worst day of my career. I’m afraid I’ll fall into a pit. It makes me think that the failures are because of me,” Kimmich said.

“We messed up at the World Championships four years ago and we messed up at the European Championships.”

The headline of the Bild analysis read: “The end of a great football country”.

“On the first day of December, we witnessed the end of a once great and proud football country,” writes Bild.

Die Welt in turn thunders: “German football must stop lying to itself”. According to the magazine, the problems are deep and Germany is far from a world-class soccer country.

The finger of blame turns more on the country’s football association than the head coach Hansi Flickin in the direction of. Flick also criticized the country’s ability to develop its young players after the match, and Die Welt takes the same position.

The newspaper reminds that the union has had leaders in the same positions since 2006. At the same time, it has been difficult for the team to find quality full-backs and traditional top players in the so-called “first position”.

Die Welt also sees that the federation’s management failed to organize a labor peace for the national team for the Qatar Games. One of the reasons is that the association’s management was not prepared for disagreements with the international football association Fifa regarding the ban on captain’s armbands.

in Japan the moods are the opposite of Germany. English speaking The Japan Times reports on their website that people in Tokyo took to the streets to celebrate the sequel.

According to the newspaper, the police tried to use tapes to get the crowd into the demarcated area. The party coincided with the morning commute.

“The match started at four in the morning, so I watched the game at home. When they won, I rushed here. We did it!” rejoiced of the Japan Times interviewed Munehiro Hashimoto.

In The Mainichi magazine it is said that the game, which started at dawn, attracted 40 people to a bar in Tokyo to watch the match. After the match, those who watched the game went to lectures, for example. Confidence in Japan’s continued success was strong.

“At this level, Japan could even win the World Cup”, believed the person interviewed by the magazine Mie Prefecture.

“We will not humble ourselves to Croatia in the next match”, swore on his part Yura Sasahara.

