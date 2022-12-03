World Cup football | The star TV presenters staying in a luxury hotel in Qatar raised a fury in Britain

BBC people don’t spend their nights in fan tent villages in Qatar.

Hotel rooms are fully on the cards in Qatar during the World Cup. A large part of the fans spend the night in the widely criticized tent villages at an expensive price.

Wealthier guests and distinguished guests are treated differently.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reports on Saturday, that the BBC’s biggest names in Qatar are staying at the Le Mirage City Walk complex. The price is between 1,600 and 2,500 pounds, or about 2-3,000 euros per night.

from the BBC, e.g. cognoscenti Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and many others have already spent three weeks at Mirage.

The headquarters is located in one of the roughest areas of Doha. The complex includes e.g. roof terrace with swimming pool and lounge areas. There is a landscape terrace and a wide range of different services from cafes to gyms, spas and sports fields.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money are spent on the first-class conditions of the BBC team,” the paper writes.

In total, the complex includes 400 apartments, and tens of people belonging to the BBC’s production and studio team stay there.

According to the Daily Mail, it is not yet known how big the BBC’s team is in Qatar. A team of 272 people traveled to Brazil 2014 and 295 to South Africa. The average cost was around 23,345 euros per person.

In an apartment complex resident Beth Martin told the Daily Mail that there are pros and cons to the BBC takeover.

“Since they arrived, there are celebrities everywhere. It’s great in its own way. But it’s hard to get to the sunbeds to sit on because some of them really enjoy lounging on the rooftop pool,” Martin said.

“I can’t imagine what the BBC is paying to have all these people here. It’s not cheap to live here during the World Cup.”

