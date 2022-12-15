World Cup football | The referees of the World Cup final have been selected – a Pole familiar to both teams will serve as judge

41-year-old Szymon Marciniak will judge the match between Argentina and France on Sunday.

Polish Szymon Marciniak has been chosen as the referee for the final match of the World Cup, the news agency AFP reported on Thursday evening.

The international football association Fifa has confirmed the matter. Marciniak gets his compatriots as assistant referees by Tomasz Listkiewicz and by Paweł Sokolnicki.

Marciniak, 41, is a familiar judge to both finalists. He shared justice in the quarter-final between Argentina and Australia and in the group stage match between France and Denmark.

Argentina’s players received no warning from Marciniak, but France did Jules Koundé looked at the Polish referee’s yellow card. The players of both opposing teams, namely Australia and Denmark, received two warnings from him.

One of the largest newspapers in Poland Fact said that the other option to judge the final was a Dutchman Danny Makkelie. Marciniak gets the honor as the first Pole.

According to information from Fakt, Marciniak was already nominated to be the referee of the semi-final. When an Italian was finally chosen for the job Daniele Orsato and Mexican César Arturo Ramosthe Pole’s chance to become the referee of the final match increased.

Marciniak has been the head referee in the Polish main league Ekstraklasa since 2009. He became a Fifa referee two years later.

The Pole has acted as the head referee in the under-21 European Championship finals in 2015 and the Uefa Supercup final in 2018. He has been seen in the group stage matches in both the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Championship.

