World Cup football | The referee who messed up earlier blew his whistle again strangely, the VAR referee fell asleep to Canada’s chagrin

Canada had a hard time with the referee’s decisions in the Belgium match.

Football At the World Cup in Qatar, many rubbed their eyes when they saw the referee step onto the field in Wednesday’s Belgium-Canada evening match.

The head judge was a Zambian Janny Sikazwewho made headlines at last January’s African Championship tournament.

At that time he blew the whistle to end the match, when the match between Mali and Tunisia had been played for 85 minutes, i.e. five minutes less than full time. After that, Sikawze corrected his mistake, but blew the final whistle at exactly 90 minutes. He thus did not give any additional time, although there were several stoppages in the second half of the match, including two VAR video checks.

How Did Sikazwelta go well on Wednesday? Not very well.

In particular, in the 13th minute of the match, a special situation was seen in the Belgian penalty area: the Belgian striker Eden Hazard gave a stray pass to the Canadian player, who in that situation was tackled to the surface of the grass. Ruling: Offside.

For some reason, the situation was not corrected in the var booth as a penalty kick for Canada.

of the Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT expert, soccer referee by Jonas Eriksson according to the first half, there were other mistakes.

“This was a half that didn’t go well from the referee. There were three fouls, only one of which was corrected by VAR. This was a failure on the part of Fifa and VAR,” says Eriksson.

Eriksson believes that Sikazwe will no longer whistle at the Qatar Games.

“Fifa has been clear and ruthless about this. If you don’t judge according to the requirements, you won’t blow the whistle at all,” says Eriksson.

Canada lost the match 0–1.

