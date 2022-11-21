World Cup football | The Japanese fans cleaned up the stadium, even though it wasn’t even their own match

The Japanese football fans have aroused admiration with their cleanliness at the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Japanese supporters were watching the opening match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, and after the match, numerous fans stayed to clean up the Al-Bayt stadium.

The Qatari man who described the situation asked the reason for the behavior and especially why the supporters cleaned the stands in a match that had nothing to do with their country or team.

“The Japanese never leave trash behind. We respect the place,” answered one woman who participated in the cleaning.

Japanese supporters already attracted attention with their cleaning at the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia. They also cleaned the stands after the match.

The Japanese team also wowed Russia at the World Cup, when it had cleaned the locker room after a stinging 2-3 loss to Belgium and was eliminated from the playoffs.

